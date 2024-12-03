8 Pro Tips You Need For Making Vegetable Stock From Scratch

Stocks and broth are culinary staples that provide a flavorful base for savory soups, hearty stews, sauces, and countless other dishes. They're made by simmering chicken, beef, or fish along with a mix of vegetables and herbs in water. As the stocks cook, the water absorbs the flavor from ingredients and many of the vitamins and minerals they contain.

Advertisement

You might be surprised to learn that stock and broth are technically not the same thing. Broths are typically made with vegetables and meat if you're making chicken or beef varieties. Bones are added to the mix when making stock. Despite their differences, the terms are often used interchangeably to describe these flavorful liquids. Vegetable stock is particularly versatile. You can use it as an ingredient to bolster other recipes or as a tool to thin out soups without losing flavor.

Homemade stock has been a staple in my kitchen throughout my career as a personal chef. Many of my clients were on special diets due to health conditions or allergies, and making stocks and broths from scratch was essential. It gave me complete control over the ingredients I used so I could ensure the soups and sauces I made were safe options for my clients. If you're ready to ditch store-bought cartons and embrace the satisfaction of making stock yourself, these essential tips will set you up for success.

Advertisement