Use Vegetable Stock To Thin Out Soups Without Losing Flavor

Slurped slowly or guzzled at speed, a hearty bowl of hot soup is a rejuvenating post-work elixir. But once it's cooled down in the fridge it can thicken and lose its inviting consistency. The solution is to use vegetable stock, instead of water, to thin out your next batch and slacken its texture without sacrificing flavor.

A splash of H2O stretches out a soup and can quickly loosen a Chicken Mulligatawny that has an overly-viscous consistency, without the need to add in an extra serving of coconut milk. It also provides a simple way to reduce the sodium levels in an accidentally over-salted Minestrone or subdue the overpowering heat of a spicy bisque. However, while perfect for thinning out a soup, a dash of water will also dampen down its taste by diluting its flavors.

Unlike water, vegetable stock won't temper the overall flavor of your soup, because it's packed full of enriching flavors of its own from root vegetables, like carrots and celery, as well as warming spices, such as bay leaves and peppercorns. These key ingredients imbue heaps of complexity into a vegetable stock that's invaluable for making the most basic of soups taste satisfying and filling. What's more, thinning out your soup with a touch of vegetable stock will also give it more body and a satisfying mouth feel, lend it an appetizing sheen, and enhance its color.