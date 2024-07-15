What It Means When A Recipe Says To 'Sweat' Your Vegetables

Whether you're making soup, sauce, or one of your favorite hearty stews, you've probably noticed that most of these stovetop recipes begin with aromatic vegetables before adding the main ingredients. These veggies are critical in creating a delicious dish by producing subtle yet rich flavors and appetizing aromas. The way to create this flavorful base is to 'sweat' the aromatics.

Sweating refers to cooking chopped aromatic vegetables low and slow in a bit of oil or butter without browning them. This process coaxes out the natural oils and moisture from within the veggies resulting in a glossy appearance that looks like they are sweating, hence the name. The purpose of sweating vegetables is to soften them and extract their mellow flavors that enhance the taste of the other ingredients without overpowering them.

The most common vegetables to sweat are onions, celery, and carrots — a popular combination of ingredients known as mirepoix. You can add other aromatics to this triad, just make sure they're the kind with a high moisture content like shallots, garlic, zucchini, and bell pepper. It's important to note that some people use the terms sweat and saute interchangeably, however, these are two different processes. Unlike sweating, sauteing is done at high heat, involves browning the vegetables, and produces a finished dish.