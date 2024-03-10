14 Hearty Stew Recipes For A Comforting Dinner

When you think of the phrase "homestyle cooking," a lot of different foods may come to mind. For some, it's a Sunday night lasagna with family, while others go for an outrageously creamy plate of macaroni and cheese from the Thanksgiving table. But in many homes, it's all about stews and their unbreakable connection to the dinner table.

Stews are typically made up of a combination of ingredients that have been cooked for long periods of time in their own gravy. As a result, all of those individual components, like steak, root veggies, and more, absorb the flavors of the sauce and become soft. Although meat and potatoes may be at the forefront of most recipes (especially those made in America), there are countless variations that derive umami-rich flavors from plant-based sources, or use unique regional ingredients. Here are some of the best and most filling stew recipes you can cook up at home.