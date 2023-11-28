Venison Stew With Guinness And Pickled Walnuts Recipe

Sometimes it isn't possible to follow a recipe word for word — we get it. Depending on the time of year or where you live, there may be certain ingredients that are impossible to come by. Perhaps the most difficult ingredient to acquire in this recipe is the jar of pickled walnuts. These were once considered to be an English delicacy and were made using unripe walnuts, as England's climate wasn't hot enough for the nuts to fully ripen. If you are unable to get your hands on a jar of pickled walnuts, don't worry.

The stew can still be made without them, though they do add a delicious kick to the dish. If you are up for a challenge, you could always try pickling your own!

There are many other ways this dish can be adapted. If you can't source good stewing venison, this can easily be swapped out for beef. Similarly, the root vegetables can easily be substituted for similar root vegetables; this dish can be a great way to use up any root veggies that you may have lying around. And, while Guinness is certainly not an elusive ingredient (this stout is popular all around the world), you could always experiment with different types of stout and ale to lend different flavors to the finished stew.