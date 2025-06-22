Add A Cheesy Crunch To Any Salad With This Crouton Recipe

Homemade croutons are a crunchy, salty treat that make a delicious topping for salads and soups. We love the convenience of buying store-bought croutons, but if you haven't made them before, you may be surprised to learn that it's easy to make your own delicious croutons at home. The benefits include stronger flavors, control over the ingredients, avoiding additives, and preventing food waste by using up leftover bread that's drying out. You can also save money by making them yourself.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for cheese and garlic croutons that are perfectly crunchy and filled with a savory cheesy, garlicky flavor. The recipe starts with fresh baguette that's cubed and tossed with olive oil, grated Parmesan, freshly crushed garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper. The result is a richly flavored crouton that's crispy on the outside and slightly chewy on the inside. Some of the cheese, garlic, and spices will fall to the bottom, but some may consider those crispy bits to be the best part.

Making croutons yourself has a lot of benefits, and we think the biggest one is being able to sample the croutons fresh out of the oven. At this point the cheesy aroma is filling the kitchen, and the croutons haven't hardened completely to their final crispy form. We'll just offer one warning if you try this recipe: Be careful or there many not be any of these irresistible croutons left when it's time to dress a salad or soup.