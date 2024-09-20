8 Absolute Best Tips For Making Homemade Croutons

Croutons should be a toothsome blend of crunch and airiness. One way to set yourself up for success in achieving this delicate balance when making croutons at home is to choose the right bread. You might think any bread can be toasted and used as a crouton, but not all bread is crouton-worthy.

Crusty breads make it easy to attain the ideal crouton bite. Their hardy texture allows them to crisp without falling apart. While you can make croutons with fresh bread, stale bread is better. Don't mistake stale bread for bread that's moldy. Stale bread should show no signs of mold. It's typically harder and dry, which is why it's perfect for making croutons.

Avoid bread that is too soft or sliced too thinly. These breads may not hold up well to being toasted. Use bread that you can cut or tear into pieces that are at least one inch in size so they're large enough to maintain their crunchy texture when they're baked and when they're added to a salad or soup.