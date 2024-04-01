Break Out The Skillet For Flavorful Homemade Croutons

A cast iron skillet is great for this process as it has superior heat distribution. If you don't have one, a steel or aluminum version works too but you should consider buying a cast iron skillet because of its wide range of uses in the kitchen. It's recommended to continuously flip your croutons as they sizzle away in your skillet, which ensures they cook as evenly as possible. You'll also want to avoid getting your pan too hot because it can quickly burn your butter or oil. A low temperature is best for consistent toasting.

If you want to amp up the flavor even more, add fresh herbs to the butter as it melts. This addition gives you the subtle flavoring of whatever herbs you use without overpowering the other flavors. Herbs such as thyme, rosemary, parsley, and sage are great choices, but you can select whichever works best for you.

There's some debate on whether it's better to season before or after toasting. If you're using dried herbs or ground spices it's better to add them before toasting. When you add these kinds of seasonings to a warm pan they get toasted as well. This releases the aromatics of your seasoning and brings in an intenser flavor. You can always hit them with a little more seasoning after cooking if needed.