Instead Of Baking Homemade Croutons, Fry Them For An Even More Flavorful Crunch

Amidst the juicy tomatoes, morsels of cheese, and carefully-massaged leaves in salads are croutons, offering a savory crunch with every bite. Homemade croutons are typically baked, resulting in a flaky piece of bread that's crispy all throughout. By frying them instead, you can get croutons with a much more interesting texture. If you're not a fan of the dryness of baked croutons, frying them results in a crisp exterior with a center that's still slightly chewy. When steeped in good olive oil and spices, the bread absorbs the flavors, bringing an earthy, herbaceous taste to your salads or hearty soups, such as our vegan roasted tomato and squash soup.

The process for frying croutons is straightforward. As the oil heats up on the stove, tear or cut up your bread of choice into uniform pieces. For more flavor, add bay leaves, sprigs of rosemary, or garlic into the oil right before placing the bread in the skillet. After about 10 minutes, the croutons should be crisp and have a golden brown color. While they taste best fresh from the skillet, they can last up to one week in the fridge.