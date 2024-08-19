11 Best Soups To Have For Breakfast To Start Your Day

We are often told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but that is only true if you choose food that is nourishing and will keep you going before lunch. While many in the U.S. might reach for popular breakfast foods like sugary pastries and cereals before leaving the house, having soup for breakfast is a seemingly unconventional but much healthier option to consider. It may sound like a strange concept if you have never tried it, but there are many countries across the world where soup for breakfast is the norm. A warming broth packed with vegetables, protein, and a little bit of carbs will give you the energy you need to get through even the toughest of mornings.

To help you navigate the idea of kicking off your morning with soup, I spoke to two experts to get their opinion on how to best set yourself up for the day ahead. Jessica Formicola, cookbook author and founder and chef at Savory Experiments, and Seanna Borrows, recipe creator, food photographer, and content developer for Seanna's Kitchen, have both drawn on their years of experience to recommend the most nutritious and delicious soups you can eat first thing.

So, grab your ladle and join me as we explore the best breakfast soups to start your day. You might just find yourself switching up your breakfast game.