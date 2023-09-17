Creamy Chestnut Mushroom Soup Recipe

We've all heard the song at the holidays about roasting chestnuts over an open fire, have you actually ever had one? If you have always wondered what a chestnut tastes like, now's your chance. This creamy chestnut and mushroom soup is a delicious way use this tender morsel. The buttery mushrooms paired with the soft nutty chestnuts and savory, umami seasonings make this soup one you will add to your list of comfort dishes.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Mushrooms are one of my favorite ingredients. They have many powerful health benefits and work well in so many dishes. This silky soup has a deep, earthy flavor and the soft chestnuts add a complementary element."

Read on to learn how to use chestnuts in this delicious soup. You may event want to add this recipe to your holiday recipe list this year.