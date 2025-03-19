29 Sandwich Recipes You Can Make Without Processed Deli Meats

The ultimate portable, customizable, and easy-to-eat meal, sandwiches are always a safe bet when you're after a lunch that's both convenient and satisfying. And whilst the options are pretty much endless when it comes to selecting fillings for your sliced bread, bun, or pita, many of us reach for the same old ingredients again and again. We're talking cheese, salad, and that age-old favorite – processed deli meats. Sure, those slices of pastrami, ham, or corned beef are undeniably tasty. However, there's a pretty major to consider ditching the deli meats. Multiple studies have found links between eating cured meats like salami, chorizo, and other cold cuts, and increased risk of developing certain types of cancers. This is thought to be caused by nitrates, a preservative added to such meats to extend their shelf life.

If you're ready to switch things up, you've come to the right place. We have a mouth-watering selection of deli meat-free sandwich recipes in the Tasting Table archives, and today we're sharing our favorites. There are plenty of delicious vegetarian-friendly options here, but many still feature a meaty protein source (just the unprocessed kind!). These sandwiches are packed with color, flavor, and can all serve as a make-ahead packed lunch. So, let's give your next midday meal a sprinkle of creativity.