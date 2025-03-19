29 Sandwich Recipes You Can Make Without Processed Deli Meats
The ultimate portable, customizable, and easy-to-eat meal, sandwiches are always a safe bet when you're after a lunch that's both convenient and satisfying. And whilst the options are pretty much endless when it comes to selecting fillings for your sliced bread, bun, or pita, many of us reach for the same old ingredients again and again. We're talking cheese, salad, and that age-old favorite – processed deli meats. Sure, those slices of pastrami, ham, or corned beef are undeniably tasty. However, there's a pretty major to consider ditching the deli meats. Multiple studies have found links between eating cured meats like salami, chorizo, and other cold cuts, and increased risk of developing certain types of cancers. This is thought to be caused by nitrates, a preservative added to such meats to extend their shelf life.
If you're ready to switch things up, you've come to the right place. We have a mouth-watering selection of deli meat-free sandwich recipes in the Tasting Table archives, and today we're sharing our favorites. There are plenty of delicious vegetarian-friendly options here, but many still feature a meaty protein source (just the unprocessed kind!). These sandwiches are packed with color, flavor, and can all serve as a make-ahead packed lunch. So, let's give your next midday meal a sprinkle of creativity.
Asparagus And Goat Cheese Panini
This vibrant, veggie-loaded panini is sure to make lunchtime a little more exciting. It features a wholesome medley of charred red bell pepper, tender roasted asparagus, and creamy spreadable goat cheese, all sandwiched together with peppery arugula for added freshness. Even better, a herby pesto mayo gets spread onto the crusty ciabatta rolls, tying all of the flavors together beautifully. Enjoy hot or cold for a unique and nutritious sandwich option without a slice of processed meat in sight.
Peruvian-Inspired Shrimp Salad Sandwich
If you have leftover cooked shrimp in your fridge, this Peruvian-style sandwich is wonderfully bold, spicy, and citrusy, offering the perfect balance of freshness and heartiness. First, we toss the shrimp with corn, diced red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and minced garlic. Then, the mixture is dressed with lime juice and mayo for a ceviche-esque finish, before stuffing it into soft sandwich buns. This makes for a deeply flavorful twist on your standard shrimp salad.
Trio Of Colorful Japanese Fruit Sandwiches
Fancy something sweet? Japanese fruit sandwiches aren't just aesthetically pleasing, they are irresistibly tasty too. Crustless and neatly assembled, these colorful bites come with three different filling options. There's an earthy matcha whipped cream with fresh strawberries, a sunny turmeric cream and kiwi combo, and a strawberry cream with sweet Ataulfo mango. Once the sandwiches have been pressed, chilled, and sliced, an eye-catching cross-section of the various fruits is revealed, making them a delight to eat.
Fresh And Crunchy Crab Salad Sandwich
Another delicious seafood option, crab salad sandwiches are super easy to whip up, with just 15 minutes of prep time required to make four servings. Along with fresh white and brown crab meat, there's diced celery and radishes, which give the salad heaps of crunch. Combine these with the herby dill and mustard mayo, and you've got a delicate, savory salad that's ideal for pairing with fresh lettuce leaves in a brioche bun. If making ahead, store the buns and salad separately until you're ready to tuck in.
Red Lentil Falafel Pita Sandwich
Next up is a nutritious and vegan-friendly option that's packed with plant-based protein. This recipe involves crafting homemade lentil falafels, which are flavored with an array of spices and aromatics. Simply blitz the mixture up, shape it into patties, and fry in oil until crisp and golden. Then, the falafels are ready to be stuffed into a soft pita pocket with juicy grape tomatoes, crisp Persian cucumbers, sweet pepperoncini, and a zesty tahini-lemon dressing.
Mediterranean Eggplant Panini
For a Mediterranean-inspired, meat-free sandwich, try this hearty eggplant panini. Oven-roasting eggplant coated in olive oil and salt makes perfectly caramelized and tender slices. Then, mix up a rich olive pâté with a simple combination of black olives and extra virgin olive oil. These flavor-packed components are added to a crusty baguette with jarred roasted red peppers, basil, and sliced brie. Heat in a sandwich press for a melty finish if desired.
Herbified Shredded Chicken Salad Sandwich
A chicken salad sandwich might seem like a standard choice, but the delicious combination of fillings in this herbified take on the classic is far from boring. Start by making your own pickled red onions, which are great for prepping in a big batch and adding to your sandwiches throughout the week. For the main filling, you'll toss shredded chicken with mayo, mustard, crispy fried garlic, and the fresh, herby duo of parsley and dill.
Smoked Turkey And Cherry Chutney Panini
Turkey and cranberry are the classic combo, but have you tried pairing this much-loved meat with cherry chutney? This panini features a moreish contrast of sweet, savory, and creamy elements. The chutney itself is easy enough to make at home, with fresh pitted cherries and a medley of aromatics a must. For the meat, we opt for smoked turkey breast, which is sliced and layered up with rich Gruyère cheese and a generous dollop of the chutney.
Chicken, Brie, And Peach Panini
Another excellent way to jazz up a basic chicken panini is to add some tangy, balsamic-infused fruit and cheese. For a charred, caramelized coating, grill the seasoned chicken breasts before slicing them up. The meat can then be layered onto French bread with sunny peach slices, melt-in-the-mouth brie, and fresh basil. To finish everything off, drizzle a balsamic vinegar and honey reduction on top, before grilling or pressing to melty perfection.
Green Goddess Avocado Sandwich
If you're an avid TikToker, you've probably seen the famous green goddess salad. As this name would suggest, this creation is packed with fresh, crunchy greens and an even greener lemon-herb dressing. And, you can totally enjoy it in sandwich form. Here, we use the dressing as a zingy, creamy spread for the lightly toasted bread. Pile in cucumber, lettuce, sprouts, and avocado, and the result is a nutrient-packed, satisfying sandwich that most definitely doesn't skimp on flavor.
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Enjoying pork in your sandwiches doesn't necessarily have to mean reaching for ham or bacon. Instead, you can go all out and make a batch of smoky, succulent pulled pork. There's a little patience required upfront, but after the initial prep and slow-cooking process, you'll have four sandwiches worth of tender meat, that's loaded with umami-rich, Hawaiian-inspired flavors. For a colorful contrast, we pair the pork filling with a cabbage and carrot slaw and load everything into soft Hawaiian rolls.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Adding pesto to a sandwich is almost always a great idea, especially when there's chicken and cheese involved. In this vibrant panini recipe, we coat whole chicken breasts in the pesto before searing them in a grill pan and cutting them into thick, juicy slices. For even more herby deliciousness, pesto gets spread onto the bread, too. To create a classic Italian-inspired flavor combination, the chicken slices are sandwiched with mellow mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh spinach before pressing.
Vegan Barbecue Pulled Mushroom Sliders
Need a plant-based alternative to a classic pulled pork bun? We've got you. Shredded king oyster mushrooms are a remarkably meat-like alternative in this BBQ-flavored slider recipe. With their firm texture and mild, earthy taste, the mushrooms are the perfect canvas for soaking up the umami-rich soy sauce and apple cider vinegar-based marinade. The coated mushrooms are then baked and tossed in a tangy homemade barbecue sauce, before a final broil to get those edges nice and crispy. Serve with slaw in slider buns, and enjoy!
Spicy Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
A cucumber tea sandwich would typically be considered rather mild in flavor, but this recipe gets a transformative boost of heat with spicy Calabrian chili peppers. The cucumbers are finely sliced with a mandolin for a delicate crunch, then layered with the chili, cilantro, and lime-infused cream cheese between slices of white bread. For a delicate presentation, slice away the crusts and serve these bite-sized sandwiches stacked high on a serving platter.
Baked Chicken Katsu Sandwich
If you thought chicken katsu couldn't get any more satisfying, you clearly haven't tried sandwiching it between slices of fluffy bread. This makes for a crispy, protein-packed filling that's completely portable too. To make the katsu, coat chicken cutlets in flour, then add egg and toasted panko breadcrumbs. And, there's no frying required here. Bake the prepared cutlets in the oven until crisp and golden. To assemble the sandwich, whip up a quick cabbage slaw and a spicy sriracha mayo, and stack everything up.
Green Goddess Sandwich
Hopping back onto the green goddess trend, we have another variant of this vibrant sandwich, this time with mellow mozzarella cheese. The dressing features a variety of herbs and lemon juice as standard, but throw in avocado to make things beautifully rich and creamy. After blitzing, spread the dressing generously onto your bread. Then, add sliced mozzarella, cucumber, green tomatoes, sprouts, and lettuce, and marvel at your fresh, crunchy creation.
Golden Bombay Sandwich With Cilantro-Mint Chutney
This Indian-inspired sandwich doesn't contain meat but doesn't compromise on flavor. There are multiple plant-based components in this spicy sandwich, and the recipe includes a homemade cilantro-mint chutney. But, perhaps the most unusual ingredient here is potato. Whilst you don't typically find this in a sandwich, the tender, perfectly boiled slices work incredibly well amongst the crunchy salad veggies and warming chaat masala topping. And, for even more textural contrast, the sandwich is fried in a skillet to get the bread nice and crisp.
Cumin-Roasted Squash And Feta Panini
The sweet, earthy taste of butternut squash makes it an incredible pairing for tangy, creamy feta cheese, and this duo works beautifully in panini form. First, the squash is cut into long, flat slices, drizzled with olive oil, and sprinkled with cumin. After roasting in the oven, it should be tender and caramelized, ready to combine with crumbled feta, baby spinach, and sliced roasted red peppers. Tie everything together with a creamy, briny sauce, made with capers, olives, garlic, and herbs.
BBQ Mushroom Sandwich With Carrot-Apple Slaw And Homemade Aioli
Another outstanding example of mushrooms shining as a meat substitute, this sandwich contains a mouth-watering medley of flavors and textures. In a process that produces a filling reminiscent of pulled pork, the portobello mushrooms are shredded, baked, coated in barbecue sauce, and baked again for a sticky, caramelized result. This hearty sandwich filling sits in soft hamburger buns beside a homemade garlic-mustard aioli and a sweet and crunchy carrot-apple slaw, creating an irresistible balance of textures and flavors.
Vegan Falafel Burger
Falafels aren't just for throwing into salads or stuffing into pita pockets. And, when making them from scratch, you don't have to stick to the traditional round shape. Here, the classic falafel ingredients of chickpeas, onion, garlic, and spices are shaped into flattened patties. Then, they're both oven-baked and fried in oil to ensure a crisp, evenly-cooked finish. The larger size of these falafels makes them ideal for stacking into burger buns, which is exactly what we do here, along with a citrusy tahini sauce, sliced tomato, and lettuce leaves.
Turkey Panini With Chipotle Cranberry Spread
Here's a recipe that'll help you repurpose those post-Thanksgiving leftovers into something a little more unique. In this panini, carved turkey breast meets cranberry, but not in the traditional form of tart, chutney-like sauce. Instead, we craft something creamier and smokier, taking a basic cranberry sauce and mixing it with mayonnaise and canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. With sliced gouda cheese also nestled between the slices of sourdough bread, this sandwich feels delightfully rich, with just the right amount of spice, sweetness, and tartness.
Sabich (Middle Eastern Stuffed Sandwiches)
Fans of Middle Eastern-inspired flavors will love the wholesome ingredients in these fully loaded pita pockets, known as sabiche. Eggplant is the standout veggie here, which gets sliced into rounds and fried in oil until golden. But, it doesn't end there. Another key component of the pitas is a fresh salad, made with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, fresh parsley, and lemon juice. A homemade tahini sauce and a dollop of hummus bring creaminess, whilst sliced hard-boiled eggs add a boost of protein, and pickled vegetables amp up the tanginess.
Ratatouille-Ish Eggplant Panini With Herb Aioli
Despite requiring the oven, this ratatouille-inspired panini is brilliantly straightforward to make. The trio of vegetables (eggplant, zucchini, and bell pepper) are seasoned and tossed with oil before roasting until tender. Whilst they cook, you can whisk up the easy aioli. This features mayo, lemon, garlic, and plenty of herbs. Then, it's a simple case of assembling the paninis, with the roasted veg, sauce, sliced mozzarella, and tomatoes, before pressing to get that cheese gloriously gooey.
Za'atar Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad is a go-to sandwich filling for many, and a fantastic way to elevate this classic lunchtime bite is with a sprinkle of herbs and spices. In this recipe, we go for a Za'atar-inspired blend of thyme, oregano, white sesame seeds, and sumac. And, as well as the usual mayo and mustard, labneh is also added to the chopped egg mixture. This is a thick, creamy dairy product commonly used in Middle Eastern cuisines, with a texture somewhere between Greek yogurt and cream cheese.
Refreshing Cucumber Sandwiches
A quintessential teatime treat, these sandwiches are delightfully refreshing and surprisingly flavorful. Chive-flavored cream cheese is the spread of choice here, but it gets a tasty upgrade before adding it to fluffy white bread. You'll mix in mayonnaise for extra richness, fresh dill, and chives for even more herby brightness, plus garlic granules for added aromatic goodness. Layered with the thinly sliced cucumber and a scattering of peppery watercress, this makes for a sophisticated appetizer or snack.
Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk shrimp, refreshing salad, and a spicy sauce. What more could you want in a sandwich? The shrimp po boy originates from Louisiana, where it's still a favorite today, understandably cherished for that tempting array of fillings. To make your own at home, marinate shrimp in buttermilk, toss it in a seasoned flour, then deep fry until golden brown. For the sauce, the mixture of mayo, mustard, hot sauce, and cornichons creates the ultimate creamy, briny contrast to the crunchy shrimp.
Simple Banh Mi Sandwich
This beloved Vietnamese sandwich is guaranteed to impress, and you can have it ready in under half an hour. Diced chicken thighs are first marinated in a garlicky sesame-hoisin sauce, then sauteed in a pan until browned. Scoop out some of the soft bread from the middle of a sliced baguette to maximize space for your fillings, then spread on mayo and add a dash of Maggi seasoning. Now, you can add the cooked chicken, enhancing the meaty filling further with pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, green chilis, and cilantro.
Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich
Jackfruit has taken the world of vegan cooking by storm, and for good reason. It has a naturally robust, meaty texture and mild flavor, making it great for transforming into an impressive pulled pork substitute. For this sandwich, prepare the filling mixture by first cooking the jackfruit in a pan with sliced onion, mashing, and shredding it as you go. Then, toss everything in barbecue sauce, paprika, and garlic powder. The warm pulled jackfruit makes the most amazing accompaniment to the zesty coleslaw and toasted bun.
Roasted Caprese Sandwich
Creamy, tender burrata and roasted cherry tomatoes are a match made in heaven in this Caprese-style sandwich. Oven-baked with olive oil and whole cloves of garlic, the tomatoes are cooked to bursting point to bring out their natural sweetness. Toasted baguettes are then spread with creamy roasted garlic, squeezed straight from the skins, for the most incredible burst of aromatic flavor. The final sandwich is an epic medley of gooey torn burrata, warm tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic vinegar, and it feels wonderfully indulgent.
