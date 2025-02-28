Are There Any Deli And Lunch Meats That Aren't Actually Processed?
Processed foods are not getting much love from nutritionists or any other food researchers lately. Although the definition of ultra-processed, processed, and unprocessed foods seems to shift depending on the source, a handy way to find the best choice in deli meat is by checking the ingredients on the package label. A raw turkey breast at the butcher counter will likely not have an ingredient statement and is considered a whole, unprocessed food, but that same meat over at the deli section is a different story. Even the least processed roasted turkey breast will have been seasoned with salt and spices and possibly brined in a salt and sugar solution. You wouldn't eat unprocessed raw turkey of course, but those slices of roasted turkey breast are still considered processed under the strictest of definitions.
Now, a seasoned, roasted sliced turkey breast is not the same at all as turkey that's been finely minced, had preservatives added, and been pressed back together in an oval shape through industrial processing methods, which is how many deli meats are created. So, while technically all lunch meats might be considered processed because they have been pre-prepared, others are minimally altered, and these might be the right option if you're hoping to make healthier food choices.
How to pick the least processed deli meat
As we mentioned, checking the ingredient list will give you the biggest clue as to how processed your deli meat is. Along with salt and seasonings, you might notice nitrates (either chemical or from food sources like celery) added to keep the color from turning grey and to prevent spoilage. Natural nitrates in raw whole foods are believed to be health-promoting, but research indicates that nitrates become carcinogenic when heated.
Whether or not the meat has been broken down and artificially reformed is also another factor when choosing less-processed deli meats. For meats like mortadella, the meat has actually been blended into a paste and reshaped into a log for packaging. The same is true with some salami-style lunch meats and most deli meats that are sold in uniform oval slices or sausage casings. The inside texture in these more processed meats is usually smooth, without the grain you'd expect in meat. Other options, like prosciutto, jamon serrano, pancetta, and many turkey and roast beef brands come from whole meat cuts that have been salted, aged, or cooked, then sliced. So, while it's not technically possible to get totally unprocessed meat at the deli counter, making the right choice is easier with a little knowledge.