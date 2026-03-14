The Staggering Number Of Brands Owned By Hershey

Founded in 1894 by Milton Hershey, The Hershey Company owns many more brands than just its signature chocolate bar brand, and Heshey is the brand of chocolate most eaten in the United States. The chocolate and candy company began with selling a simple bar of milk chocolate, followed a few years later by foil-wrapped dollops of chocolates, and then almost two decades later came the debut of the peanut-studded Mr. Goodbar. In 1963, Hershey acquired the H.B. Reese Candy Company, known for its namesake peanut butter cups, and started distribution of York Peppermint Patties over a decade later. It isn't until 1977 that Hershey acquired its first non-chocolate brand, Y&S Licorice, and began expanding its candy empire with Twizzlers. In 1979, the company reached $1 billion in annual sales, which would equate to almost $4.5 billion in 2026, a staggering amount of sales.

From the 1980s and on, the company continued to acquire more and more companies, which bolstered its growing portfolio of brands far beyond a basic milk chocolate bar. While familiar brands like Hershey's Kisses and Cookies 'n' Creme may be obvious, there are some savory snacks and even a couple of protein bar brands included in The Hershey Company's portfolio of a whopping 36 different brands, including a surprise brand with a supersized basketball player. Read on to find out exactly which brands are under The Hershey Company's gigantic brand umbrella.