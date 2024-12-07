It's tough enough choosing the best snacking chocolate at the grocery store, but the stakes are even higher when it comes to finding the ideal baking chocolate. With so many brands to choose from, including the iconic Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Baking Chips and the ever-reliable Hershey's Baking Bar, it can be overwhelming. Ensuring that you pick a baking chocolate with the correct texture and taste is crucial, especially if you plan to make the trendy Dubai chocolate bar. While we appreciate having a range of options, a larger selection also increases the likelihood of selecting a baking chocolate that falls short. Our ranking of 6 grocery store baking chocolates confirmed this concern, leading us to identify Lily's semi-sweet chocolate-style baking bar as the worst baking chocolate you could pick off the grocery shelf.

Lily's is not new to the world of chocolate. The brand offers several types of baking chocolate, and its snacking bars are popular among keto dieters for their sugar-free profile. Practically every bar under Lily's brand is sweetened with sugar substitutes like erythritol and stevia. While this is ideal for those accustomed to the taste of artificial sweeteners, it can be off-putting for those who have not yet acquired a taste for these substitutes. Be warned: whether you're baking fudgy keto brownies or making regular chocolate ganache, you'll want to steer clear of Lily's semi-sweet chocolate-style baking bar.