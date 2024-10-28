How To Choose The Absolute Best Snacking Chocolate At The Grocery Store

If you haven't been introduced to the wonderful world of snacking chocolate, it's exactly what it sounds like: Chocolate you can eat at any time, any place — no added ingredients or utensils necessary. Finding chocolate that is good to eat on its own is not quite as easy as simply snacking on it. That's why we connected with Preston Stewart, the Director of Chocolate for Onyx Coffee Lab, to get his expert opinion on how to find the absolute best snacking chocolate at the grocery store.

Stewart has been working in craft chocolate for over a decade so he knows his stuff. According to Stewart, who is also a Certified Chocolatier and Chocolate Maker from Ecole Chocolat and a Certified Cacao Grader from the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute (FCCI), you should treat your grocery store chocolate hunt as you would wine or coffee, meaning you should use the information on the label to guide your decision. Stewart states, "If you find a chocolate that specifies a country of origin and/or estate you can expect that the chocolate maker cares about the quality of the product and the source of the ingredients."