Here's The Best Protein Bar Brand On Store Shelves — It Tastes Like Candy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are plenty of simple ways to add a protein boost to your favorite meals and get more of the much-needed macronutrient in your diet. But protein bars can streamline the process, providing you with essential nutritional value as well as pleasing taste and texture. But not all protein bars are alike, and one brand stands out among the rest for its almost candy-like flavors. Filled with the right stuff to bulk up your mealtimes and keep you going through workouts or day-to-day activities, Fulfil protein bars are among the best out there, especially if you love a candy bar.
Fulfil took the top spot in Tasting Table's rankings of protein bar brands, for its chocolate-forward flavors and protein content, boasting at least 15 grams per serving. With a dessert-inspired tastes, these bars resemble a sweet treat while still delivering on the nutrients. Tasting Table's rankings highlight the triple chocolate and chocolate salted caramel flavors but other options also include chocolate hazelnut, chocolate peanut caramel, and chocolate peanut butter with Reese's flavor.
As always, consult with a physician or nutritionist to determine your specific dietary needs. If a protein bar is an ideal addition to your meal rotation, Fulfil is one of the best if you have a sweet tooth, according to both Tasting Table's rankings and customer opinions.
Why customers find Fulfil protein bars so fulfilling
According to reviews on Fulfil's website, customers really love the protein bars' great taste. One reviewer comments, "I'm always looking for a protein bar, that is very high in protein, but also palatable. These protein bars are great. As an avid backpacker/hiker who trains 6 days a week, and hikes over 2,000 miles a year, eating right is critical. My diet is high protein, low calorie with healthy ingredients. And these protein bars fit the bill." Another notes, "This bar is superior to all other protein bars because it doesn't tastes like protein!"
One Reddit user mentions, "These are my "cheat" protein bars because they taste so much like candy bars." Reviews across Amazon also echo this positive assessment. One user states, "My absolute favorite protein bar. Protein and vitamins?! Plus an absolutely amazing taste AND gluten free?!" Despite the dessert-like quality, there are some reviews that point out the bar is not especially easy to eat on-the-go. One Amazon reviewer indicates, "The only downside is that they can be a little messy to eat, especially with the chocolate pieces, so I wouldn't grab one while driving."
If there's room to include more protein in your diet, try this sweet approach. Coated in a double layer of chocolate, Fulfil protein bars are best suited to those who want a truly decadent bar, brimming with protein.