The Worst Candy Bar Is Basically The Blueprint For Them All

While some products have been around for decades or even centuries, that doesn't mean they're the best of their kind. Such is the case for the Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar. In our ranking of 16 popular candy bars, the Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar took last place. One of the oldest chocolate bar manufacturers in the U.S., Hershey's is an iconic brand that should certainly be recognized as an innovator and instigator of the chocolate bar industry. But its original product has been surpassed by all the other candy bars we sampled. Taste tester and Tasting Table writer Samantha Maxwell specified the criteria for which all 16 candy bars were ranked as a well-rounded trifecta of taste, texture, and quality of ingredients.

The Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar's demise began with its low quality ingredients. If you're going to offer a simple milk chocolate bar with no added flavors like nuts, extracts, or dried fruit, then the quality of the chocolate and the balance of proportions of chocolate to sugar to milk is all it has going for it. Unfortunately for Hershey's, the chocolate used is sub par, and the bar relies on an excess of sugar to compensate. The sweetness overpowers the chocolate notes. Furthermore, despite milk chocolate's reputation for being rich and creamy thanks to its dairy content, the Hershey's bar is bland and offers no depth of texture. It may be budget friendly compared to other chocolate brands, but it tastes cheap.

