18 Classic Movie Theater Candies, Ranked Worst To Best
We all go to the movies for one thing and one thing only — the candy, of course! Okay, perhaps some are more so after the movie theater popcorn, and there are possibly even those who skip the snacks entirely. There's no denying that candy is, nonetheless, a critical part of the movie-going experience, and there are certain candies out there that have solidified themselves as movie theater classics.
Now, ultimately, the candy that one might consider to be a movie theater classic is a bit subjective, varying generationally and perhaps regionally, too. That said, there are certain candies that just strike a nostalgic chord, instantly bringing up movie theater vibes, like Raisinets, Goobers, Dots, Nerds, and Junior Mints, just to name a few. I've ranked 18 classic movie theater candies from worst to best, pinpointing those that are irresistibly delicious and those that have overstayed their visit at the theater. When ranking these candies, I considered their flavor, texture, and any particularly redeeming or unique qualities that make the candy stand out above the rest.
18. Good & Plenty
It's not always easy to decide which food item deserves dead-last place in a ranking ... but in the case of this candy ranking, it couldn't have been clearer. I'm sorry to the handful of Good & Plenty enthusiasts out there, but if this is the candy you're choosing at the movie theater, it might be time to reassess your decisions. There is nothing redeemable about this candy, and if Good & Plenty were to disappear from shelves and never return, the world might just be better off.
Dramatics aside, Good & Plenty is simply not a good candy. The licorice flavor is harsh, sharp, and almost herbal, and nothing about it screams "candy" or "treat." Plus, the texture of Good & Plenty isn't much better, with the overly chewy little bits feeling like more of a chore to eat than anything else.
17. Junior Mints
I don't have any particular aversion to mint-flavored things, and when done right, it can make for an awfully tasty treat (like in mint chocolate chip ice cream). Alas, Junior Mints seem to have missed the memo about mint flavor done right, because these little chocolate-coated bits are like toothpaste in candy form.
Though I don't despise the flavor of Junior Mints, I simply can't get past how much they taste like toothpaste — chocolate-coated toothpaste, at that. I'm sure there's some mint lover out there who enjoys these, but I cannot imagine buying a box of these before a movie and snacking on them the whole time. The mint flavor is far too harsh, the dark chocolate coating is far too bitter, and together, they make for a candy that reads more like a punishment than a treat.
16. Mike and Ike
Though I'd consider Mike and Ike to be leaps and bounds better than Good & Plenty or Junior Mints, it's still a candy that I'm not too fond of generally. In a sense, Mike and Ikes are sort of like glorified jelly beans; slightly different shape, but the same lackluster fruit flavors and unappealing chewy texture remain.
The biggest issue I have with Mike and Ike candies is that they bring absolutely nothing to the table, flavor- or texture-wise. The fruity taste is forgettable at best and overbearing at worst, with some of the flavors having a straight-up perfume-y aftertaste. And, like so many other candies on this list, the overly-chewy texture of Mike and Ikes just isn't enjoyable when you're trying to kick back and enjoy a snack during a movie.
15. Milk Duds
After not having a Milk Dud since childhood, I was actually looking forward to revisiting this movie theater staple. For some reason, I remembered Milk Duds to be rather delicious, with a uniquely chewy texture and irresistible caramel flavor. Needless to say, my memory let me down a little bit with this candy.
While Milk Duds do indeed have a chocolatey, caramel-like flavor profile, it's not quite as rich and decadent as I remembered it to be. Instead, the flavor tastes generally sweet, perhaps a touch too sweet, and the caramel isn't particularly delicious; it's just sort of there. The texture of these candies is unique, but more so in the sense that you might sooner lose a filling during the movie because of their sheer stickiness. So, yes, Milk Duds are much more of a dud than I remember them to be, and there are simply better chocolate candies to reach for at your next screening.
14. Dots
When did we as a society collectively accept that chewy, artificial fruit-tasting globs were all the rage at the movie theater? Yet another candy staple that's a bit past its prime is good old Dots, the candy that no one ever really seeks out, and yet it remains popular at grocery stores, movie theaters, and beyond.
Somewhat like Mike and Ikes, the flavor of Dots reminds me a lot of jelly beans, and that's not a compliment. I think that Dots have a little more going for them than other chewy fruity candies out there, but ultimately, these just taste like artificial fruit blobs that get stuck in your teeth big time. I will give Dots one bonus point because the red flavor carries the whole box of candy, but otherwise, these are skippable at best.
13. Bottlecaps
It's perhaps controversial that Bottlecaps are ranking as high as they are on this list (not that I'd exactly consider 13th place to be high praise), but this candy isn't all bad. Is it old-fashioned? Yes, definitely. Would I seek out Bottlecaps above many of the other candies on this list? Absolutely not. And yet, compared to some other options (like Good & Plenty), good old Bottlecaps don't seem like such a terrible option.
I'd imagine that Bottlecaps' crunchy, chalky texture is hit-or-miss for a lot of folks, but for me, I don't mind it. Somewhat similar to the chalkiness of Smarties, Bottlecaps offer soda-inspired flavors, and honestly, the root beer flavor isn't bad. Ultimately, though, it's not a candy that I'd seriously consider at the movie theater, and I'd imagine most people would agree with me on that one.
12. Whoppers
Oh, Whoppers — they seem like innocent-enough little balls of chocolate, but once you bite into one, there's no escaping the almost painful crunch. Indeed, the malted milk ball candy that is Whoppers is undeniably original, though I'm not quite sold on that originality being a good thing.
I don't have Whoppers often, but when I do, I can never feel certain afterwards whether I liked the eating experience or whether I never want to eat them again. They're just so absurdly crunchy, to the point where I can't imagine trying to enjoy them during a movie (you would just hear yourself crunching). However, the malted chocolate flavor isn't bad, so I have to give Whoppers some credit. I wouldn't choose them in a movie theater candy lineup, but they aren't the worst candy out there.
11. Nerds
It almost pains me to put Nerds so low on this list, because I am a lifelong Nerds lover and always will be. Amidst so many fruity or chocolatey candies out there, Nerds is one of the few candies that leans into a tangy flavor profile, and very successfully so, if I do say so myself.
So, why the low(ish) ranking? Well, let's be real — Nerds are not the most realistic candy to eat at a movie theater. The only way to feel satisfied by Nerds is to pour a heaping amount directly into your mouth, and during a movie, this is no easy feat. Plus, the individual Nerds are so tiny and spill easily, so this ranking is more of a practicality one than anything else. If we were talking Nerds gummy clusters, it would be a different story. But plain old Nerds, tasty as they may be, simply are not the ideal movie theater snack.
10. Sno-Caps
Breaking into the top 10 on this list is none other than Sno-Caps. Controversial? Maybe slightly, but anyone who has crunched on these little candies (and who at least somewhat enjoys semi-sweet chocolate) knows that Sno-Caps have an awesome texture. Not necessarily awesome enough to make up for a flavor that's just okay, but still, they deserve a little credit.
The star of Sno-Caps isn't the semi-sweet chocolate, but rather the nonpareils sprinkles that coat each little chocolate blob. The nonpareils add a nice sweetness to complement the bitter chocolate, but more than anything else, they add a certain crunchiness that's downright alluring. I'm not going to say that Sno-Caps are the best movie theater candy out there — they simply, truthfully are not — but they shouldn't be completely overlooked, either.
9. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites
There's no denying that people are crazy for cookie dough, though the treat is most often consumed by way of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream or via edible cookie dough recipes. Then there's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites, the boxed candy that single-handedly brought the cookie dough revolution to the big screen (or at least, in the room with it).
I'm not going to deny that these Cookie Dough Bites don't have a good thing going, as it's pretty hard to reject the deliciousness of chocolate-coated cookie dough. I only wish that the cookie dough itself were a little tastier, because realistically, it was pretty dry and crumbly. These bites still taste good and no doubt satisfy any cookie dough lover out there at the movies, but texturally, there is room for improvement, which is why I can only rank this candy so high.
8. M&M's
With the official placing of M&M's in this ranking, we've made our way into candy territory that's just downright good. And, there is no candy to represent the "good" better than M&M's. Sweet, chocolatey, and relying on no frills, M&M's are an absolute staple candy both in the movie theater and beyond, and you simply can't go wrong with such a selection.
So, why am I not ranking M&M's even higher? Well, ultimately, M&M's are only so interesting, and if I'm being blunt, they're even a bit of a boring movie snack choice. Candy purists may argue that you can't beat classic M&M's, but with the chocolate-on-chocolate candy can start to underwhelm once you're halfway through the box, and there are simply tastier and more complex options out there.
7. Peanut M&M's
One such tastier, more complex candy to rival M&M's is none other than the classic candy's cousin, the peanut M&M. Yes, I am ranking peanut M&M's just a smidge higher than the regular ones, because these bad boys have everything one might love about a classic M&M, but with the added goodness of a crunchy peanut right in the middle.
Chocolate and peanuts make for one incredible pairing, one that is showcased quite beautifully in a single peanut M&M. You've got the simple yet rich, nutty peanut on the inside, which contrasts wonderfully against the sweet chocolate on the outside. Each bite is a crunchy delight, making peanut M&M's a worthy movie theater staple and a top choice for your next movie.
6. Skittles
When it comes to fruity candy, it's pretty hard to beat classic Skittles. The chewy, fruity candy outshines competitors like Dots or Mike and Ikes, proving that it's not all that difficult to make a fruit-forward candy that actually tastes good. Plus, with all the successful variations of Skittles out there (like the tropical flavor pack or sour Skittles), there's simply no denying that the candy is a hit and a staple, and this sentiment is true at the movie theater, too.
Though Skittles wouldn't necessarily be my first choice at the theater (only because I'm more of a chocolate candy person), I certainly wouldn't be judging anyone who selects them. Perhaps the only caveat to Skittles is that they become a bit tedious to chew after a while, thanks to their sort of hard-chewy nature and candy coating on the outside. But, hey, if you're willing to put in the effort, Skittles' flavor surely isn't going to let you down.
5. Goobers
We've already established that chocolate plus peanuts equals a winning flavor combination, so naturally, Goobers are going to be a hit (in my book, at least). Simple as they may be, and perhaps old-fashioned as they may be, Goobers hold a special place in my heart. And, time and time again, they prove that you really, truly cannot go wrong with coating a peanut in chocolate and calling it a day.
While some may find it blasphemous that I'm ranking Goobers higher than peanut M&M's, I feel very passionate that Goobers are indeed superior. The dry-roasted peanut doesn't necessarily need that M&M candy coating, and in fact, it really thrives with nothing but a mere chocolate coating instead. Crunchy, chocolatey, nutty, and a little salty, Goobers are an excellent movie theater candy, so much so that they steadfastly deserve the fifth slot on this list.
4. Reese's Pieces
For the sake of transparency, I have to admit that I've always found Reese's Pieces to be a tad bit overrated. However, overrated doesn't mean bad, so I absolutely have to give the ultra-popular candy credit where it's due. These M&M's-esque, peanut butter-filled candies are undeniably tasty, and though I'd probably opt for a Reese's peanut butter cup over Reese's Pieces if given the option, I certainly wouldn't turn down a handful of these little treats.
Whereas chocolate and peanuts taste great together, chocolate and peanut butter take things to even greater heights. The peanut butter candy at the center of Reese's Pieces is sweet, nutty, and simply delicious, while that chocolate candy outer shell provides just the right crispy contrast. It's a little too easy to down a whole box of these at the movie theater, and though I do have a handful of candies that I'd choose over these, I can't deny the impact that Reese's Pieces has had on movie theater concessions everywhere.
3. Raisinets
We've touched on a candy that I find to be a bit overrated, but one that I think is criminally underrated? Raisinets. I know that the chocolate-covered raisin candy does have a loyal following out there, and they are an absolute staple at just about any movie theater in the U.S. But raisins can be a super hit-or-miss food, so those who claim not to like raisins are missing out on one of the absolute best candies out there.
Truthfully, I couldn't necessarily tell you what makes Raisinets so undeniably delicious, but one handful of these candies and I'm devouring the whole box before the trailers have even ended. The sweet, subtly tangy, and ever-so-slightly sour nature of raisins makes for an impeccable pairing alongside rich milk chocolate, and the luxuriously soft-chewy texture really hones in on just how much of a winner Raisinets are — you simply can't go wrong with this candy.
2. Sour Patch Kids
I don't always seek out sour candy, but when I do, I want it to be the most mouth-watering, lip-tingling, spine-chilling level of sour possible. And, as proven by the fact that Sour Patch Kids is taking the runner-up slot in this ranking, I'd say that this candy gets the sour job done and then some.
Obviously, if you aren't a fan of sour candy, then you aren't going to agree with the appeal of Sour Patch Kids. But this truly is one of the best candies out there, not just at the movie theater, but in general. From the overwhelming sour flavor that first clings to the palate to the sweet aftertaste to the perfectly soft-chewy texture, Sour Patch Kids nails what it means to be a candy. Every flavor in the pack is a winner, and that initial sour punch never gets old, even when you're almost finished with the box.
1. Buncha Crunch
We've been on quite a journey, sifting through 18 candies (of varying tastiness), just to make it to the ultimate movie theater candy: Buncha Crunch. Yes, the bite-sized take on a classic Crunch Bar is a winner, the absolute winner, in fact, and there are a few key reasons why.
For starters, there's no denying the sheer deliciousness of the milk chocolate that this candy has to offer. We're not talking any of that semi-sweet nonsense, just good old rich, creamy, and sweet milk chocolate. But the texture is really where Buncha Crunch shines, with each bite offering a crisped rice crunchiness that isn't overly-intense or too crunchy, but just the right amount of crispiness — an airy-yet-crunchy texture that no other candy can quite duplicate. Perfect for pairing with popcorn or simply enjoying on its own, Buncha Crunch is a movie theater go-to, and if you get this candy at your next screening, you simply won't be disappointed.
Methodology
Ranking these 18 movie theater candies came down to two important criteria, time and time again: flavor and texture. Obviously, my subjective opinion about these candies guided my way somewhat, but I tried to consider flavors that are generally beloved (compared to those like Good & Plenty's less-than-popular licorice flavor), and flavors that work particularly well together, like chocolate and peanuts or sweet and sour.
Certain candies had better textures than others, and this was an important ranking component. Good examples include the too-chewy Milk Duds or the too-crunchy Whoppers, compared to the just-right, crispy-crunchy Buncha Crunch or the perfectly soft-chewy Sour Patch Kids. Finally, I did factor in candies that are perhaps better-suited for a movie setting than others, like with my ranking of Nerds. Though all of these candies are movie theater classics, there are some that simply make for better theater snacking options than others, so I did consider that in my ranking.