Twizzlers Have Been Around Longer Than You Might Expect

The word "licorice" once referred to candy containing extract from the licorice root, but now, that definition has expanded to include red licorice as well, and the enduring dominance of Twizzlers is likely responsible for the nomenclature shift. Twizzlers (not to be confused with Red Vines) were first produced by the Lancaster, Pennysylvania-based Young & Smylie Confectionery Company in 1929. The company was founded in 1845, pre-Civil War, making Young & Smylie one of the oldest confectionery firms in the U.S. It rebranded as Y&S in 1968 before being bought by The Hershey Company in 1977.

In the Hershey candy timeline, that puts Twizzlers just after Kit Kats (1969) and right before Whatchamacallit chocolate bars (1978). Despite its now-characteristic red hue, the primary Twizzler flavor was black licorice until the mid-1970s, when Twizzlers expanded its oeuvre to grape, cherry, and its now-signature strawberry, as well as a more recent expansion into limited-edition and seasonal flavors like chocolate, green apple, and watermelon. (If you want to try it out for yourself, you can still get the original black licorice flavor, too, by the way.)

Speaking of the Twizzler oeuvre, it has also grown to include variations such as Pull 'n' Peel, Bites, Nibs, Filled Twists, Straws, a sugar-free version, and more. Today, the main Twizzler production factory remains located at (fittingly) a turn in the road near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and it cranks out nearly 200 tons of Twizzlers every single day.