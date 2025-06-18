The Brand Of Chocolate Most Eaten In The US Is A Name You'll Recognize

There are a lot of different chocolate bars in an American candy aisle, but in the face of all that choice, people are mostly retreating to the names they know. Americans consume quite a lot of chocolate, in all its forms, downing an average of 2.8 billion pounds yearly, according to a report from Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute. That's about 10 or more pounds per person each year. While that isn't quite on the level of the chocolate-loving Swiss, who eat more than double that, it's still enough cocoa to generate more than $23 billion in sales. And while you could grab a fancier bar of Lindt or Ghirardelli, after over 130 years, most people in the U.S. are still picking Hershey's when they want a chocolate treat.

According to a report by Statista, when asked whether they eat a variety of brands of chocolate bars, Hershey's topped the list, with 57% of Americans saying they consume it. This was narrowly in front of the 56% of people who said they eat Reese's. In fact, the top three brands of chocolate bars in the U.S. are all Hershey-owned names, as the company bought Reese's in 1963, and also makes the number three choice, Kit-Kat, which is consumed by 50% of Americans. The only chocolate bar that comes even close to Hershey's dominance in the market is Snickers, which is eaten by 48% of people and owned by rival Mars Inc. When it comes to just pure chocolate bars, Hershey's is even more dominant.