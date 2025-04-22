Lindt Vs Ghirardelli: Who Makes The Better Dark Chocolate Bar?
Dark chocolate isn't exactly a snacking chocolate. More accessible chocolates are designed for consuming in larger quantities (like Butterfinger, which isn't technically chocolate at all) tend to feature lower cacao percentages. But, for foodies craving bittersweet richness, dark chocolate delivers deeper taste and higher-quality ingredients — but not all dark chocolate bars are created equal. In Tasting Table's ranking of 23 grocery store dark chocolate bar brands, we ranked Ghirardelli higher than Lindt. These full-bodied, silky beauties run for roughly the same price (both 3.5-ounce chocolate bars cost $3.99 at a Target in Chicago) and they both pair fabulously with a glass of cabernet sauvignon. However, from these commonalities, the two bars majorly diverge.
For our taste test, we sampled Lindt's 70% cocoa dark chocolate bar, which is made from Swiss chocolate and bourbon vanilla beans. Despite this dimensional-sounding formula, where Lindt dark chocolate actually shone was texturally. As our reviewer reported, "It melted almost exactly like a piece of butter in my mouth." However, when it came to flavor, the bourbon vanilla was nearly undetectable, a critique that sorely applied to the chocolate's overall taste profile (or lack thereof). This bar was somewhat flavorless. Many Target customer reviews of the product mention a flavor that's just "okay," overall good but not great. Even the official Lindt website admits that this can also be used as a baking chocolate, which doesn't feel like a spectacular vote of confidence toward the product's star-of-the-show performance capacity.
Ghirardelli Intense Dark won our hearts
By contrast, Ghirardelli Intense Dark is a chocolate bar that delivers on its name. This is one intense bite, clocking in at 72% cacao. Although, that isn't to say it's markedly more flavorful than the Lindt. It just tastes like super intense, bittersweet dark chocolate, and unlike Lindt, it performed well both texturally and on the palate.
The Ghirardelli website describes its product as "Dark chocolate with 72% cacao — our bestseller — with hints of mocha, blackberry and dark cherry." Like Lindt, the ingredients list for Ghirardelli Intense Dark also includes vanilla extract, but this seamlessly blends into the mix, not presenting any detectable, standout vanilla or aforementioned berry tones on the palate. Still, that doesn't prevent rich, bold Ghirardelli Intense Dark from being a solid offering. It's a bestseller for a reason. "This was made for a dark chocolate lover," raves one Target reviewer. "With a smooth texture and a deep cocoa taste, it strikes a perfect balance between sweetness and bitterness."
Elsewhere online, Amazon customer reviews mention impressive value for the price. Commenters also mention that Ghirardelli Intense Dark's 72% cacao sits at the topmost percentage limit they enjoy without the chocolate becoming overly bitter and inaccessible. Although, this is a matter of individual preference. Happily, Ghirardelli also makes 86% and 92% cacao offerings for foodies who want it darker.