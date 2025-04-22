Lindt Vs Ghirardelli: Who Makes The Better Dark Chocolate Bar?

By contrast, Ghirardelli Intense Dark is a chocolate bar that delivers on its name. This is one intense bite, clocking in at 72% cacao. Although, that isn't to say it's markedly more flavorful than the Lindt. It just tastes like super intense, bittersweet dark chocolate, and unlike Lindt, it performed well both texturally and on the palate.

The Ghirardelli website describes its product as "Dark chocolate with 72% cacao — our bestseller — with hints of mocha, blackberry and dark cherry." Like Lindt, the ingredients list for Ghirardelli Intense Dark also includes vanilla extract, but this seamlessly blends into the mix, not presenting any detectable, standout vanilla or aforementioned berry tones on the palate. Still, that doesn't prevent rich, bold Ghirardelli Intense Dark from being a solid offering. It's a bestseller for a reason. "This was made for a dark chocolate lover," raves one Target reviewer. "With a smooth texture and a deep cocoa taste, it strikes a perfect balance between sweetness and bitterness."

Elsewhere online, Amazon customer reviews mention impressive value for the price. Commenters also mention that Ghirardelli Intense Dark's 72% cacao sits at the topmost percentage limit they enjoy without the chocolate becoming overly bitter and inaccessible. Although, this is a matter of individual preference. Happily, Ghirardelli also makes 86% and 92% cacao offerings for foodies who want it darker.