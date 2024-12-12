The Ultimate Guide To Wine And Chocolate Pairing

Chocolate and wine are considered a timeless pairing by some, but if you've had the experience of biting into a piece of bitter chocolate and washing it down with the last of the tannic cabernet you had with your main course, you might feel differently. As with most things, pairing chocolate and wine has its nuances. While some combinations shine, others are best left off the table. Of course, those perfect matches won't present themselves effortlessly, so it's worth understanding a few key points about the delicate balance.

As a certified specialist of wine, a lot of my interest lies in finding optimal food and wine pairings. After all, the sum of the two is often greater than the parts. This simple guide will help you find an even footing in the world of wine and chocolate pairings. With general rules and specific examples, you'll be on your way to the ideal pairing in no time. Read on to familiarize yourself with everything there is to know about enjoying chocolate with wine.