What's The Difference Between Moscato d'Asti And Other Moscato Wines?

The world of wine is rife with confusion, thanks to millennia of history spanning the globe. You'll find the same grape identified with numerous labels and areas that highlight incredibly specific qualities absent anywhere else. Unless you're doing a deep dive on the matter, the answers aren't sitting in plain sight. Part of the confusion comes from the terminology; it's common to find wine bottles labeled by region, by grape, and in some cases with both. For example, you might eye a bottle of moscato and Moscato d'Asti side by side on the shelf at your local liquor store and wonder how they're connected.

The former is thought to be one of the most ancient wine grapes, popular with the Romans and Greeks. Also known as muscat, there are several varieties in the same family, most notably muscat blanc à petits grains, aka moscato bianco. On the other hand, Moscato d'Asti is moscato bianco from a prized Italian region that boasts the highest level of quality control. Whereas the grape variety and its relatives are grown around the world, Moscato d'Asti comes from Asti, in the Piedmont region of Italy.

Both offer a tantalizing flavor profile and countless opportunities for imbibing, and it's worth getting them straight. Learn the ins and outs of what distinguishes these aromatic wines, so you can hone in on what you love.