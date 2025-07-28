The Disgusting Movie Theater Candy We Never Want To Eat Again

Head to the movies, and you probably don't only have the latest blockbuster in mind. Settling into a dark theater with a carton of popcorn and a box of candy treats is a simple joy that is tough to beat. Unfortunately, the wrong candy choice can throw a significant wrench in your plan of easy relaxation. To circumnavigate any potential movie theater mishaps when pressed for an order at the snack stand, we took on the task of tasting over a dozen classic movie theater candies to help you avoid an erroneous choice. As you wait in line to order from the concessions stand, you may want to note that one candy we listed dead last in our ranking: Good & Plenty.

Though this brand has been around since 1893, the flavor of these tiny candy pieces leaves a lot to be desired in our taste tester's opinion. While Good & Plenty may deliver a taste of nostalgia to some, for those who aren't a fan of licorice flavor, this is certainly not the candy to order. As cute as the small pink and white pieces might be, the strong, woodsy taste of anise and fennel is probably not what you had in mind as a decadent or refreshing movie theater snack.