This Beloved Hard Candy Takes Its Name From A Friendly Colorado Ice Cream Store

Jolly Rancher candies originally come from Colorado and the candy's iconic name dates back all the way to 1949. However, the original "Jolly Rancher" wasn't a candy at all. Instead, it was the name Dorothy and Bill Harmsen gave to the ice cream shop the two of them opened.

While Bill was a pilot, it was clear that Dorothy had an entrepreneurial spirit. One of her first businesses in Colorado was selling flowers and fruit that she grew herself. They moved on to a woodworking shop selling doll beds after that. Then came ice cream. Since the couple had moved to Colorado from Minnesota, they wanted the name of their shop to reflect the Western spirit of their new home. There was an archway that welcomed visitors to their street that read "Howdy Folks," and so the name "Rancher" seemed appropriate. "Jolly" was added to play on that sense of welcoming.

The Harmsens realized that selling ice cream during Colorado winters would be no easy task. Sales would fall during colder months, and their business was at risk. They were already suffering from poor summer weather and equipment issues, so they decided to expand their offerings. They started selling boxed chocolates brought in from Denver. Not only did this prove to be a smart move; it also allowed for expansion. The couple was able to open new shops in Colorado as well as Wyoming and Nebraska.