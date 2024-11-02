The Jolly Rancher Trick To Turn Any Cake Into A Stained Glass Masterpiece

Once you've mastered this paned glass technique, you can go a step further and melt the Jolly Rancher hard candies inside a cookie cutter set on a lined baking tray to create shapes like butterflies, hearts, or flowers to decorate your cake with. The metal boundary circumscribes the candy to the confines of the cookie cutter, preventing the melted corn syrup and sugar that they're made of from spreading out. Having said that, you must ensure you don't overheat the candies or there's a risk they'll leak out from under the cutters or even burn and become bitter. If cake decorating doesn't float your boat, you can also use your boiled sweets to make colorful stained glass cookies or even decorative tree ornaments.

Simply cut out your cookie dough as normal and use a knife to create a shape in the center before placing your broken candy inside it. As your cookies or biscuits bake, the boiled sweets will melt, filling the central space. Once your cookies are cooled, you should be left with beautiful treats that have a pretty translucent middle that the light shines through. While Jolly Ranchers are perfect for melting due to their high concentration of corn syrup, this trick works with other hard candies made with a sugar-based syrup, too. To continue the theme of creative sweets, any leftover Jolly Ranchers can be used to make cotton candy.