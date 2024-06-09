2 Ways To Make Easy Cotton Candy At Home With One Ingredient

Cotton candy is one of those nostalgic foods that are as fun to see being made as they are to eat. Watching a machine spin sugary syrup until it transforms into colorful clouds that wind around a serving stick is a hypnotizing culinary magic. Whether you have a cotton candy machine or not, you can make cotton candy at home with one ingredient. Viral videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube demonstrate how easy it is to make cotton candy out of Jolly Ranchers.

There are two ways to make Jolly Rancher cotton candy. The first is with a cotton candy machine, an appliance that heats sugar from solid to liquid, then spins the liquid sugar forcefully until it transforms into a newly solid cloud-like form. You can place whole or crushed Jolly Ranchers into the heating cylinder, turn the machine on and watch the magic happen.

In the absence of a machine, you can create your own magic with the help of a microwave, a straw, and the blowing force of your breath. To execute this method, melt a few Jolly Rancher candies in the microwave. Then, dip a plastic straw into the melted sugary candies, remove it, and blow through the other end. Your breath will create the force necessary to turn the liquid candy into cotton candy ribbons that come shooting out of the straw like silly string. Use the same straw or a popsicle stick to roll the scattered ribbons into a classic cotton candy wad.