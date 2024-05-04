The TikTok 'Magic Candy' Tastes Like Honeycomb And Only Requires 2 Ingredients

Sugar not only sweetens desserts and is crucial in baking, but its crystalline structure morphs into numerous forms with the help of heat and patience. After all, most hard candy has a foundation of boiled water and sugar. The famous homemade honeycomb toffee adds baking soda to sugar to create a light and airy sugar candy with a bubbly crunch. While honeycomb is already a simple recipe, TikTok influencers have revealed an even simpler way to make sugar candy at home. A recipe TikTokers call "magic candy" uses only brown sugar and baking soda to create blobs of candy with a caramelized flavor and a delightful crispy and chewy textural contrast.

The recipe entails slowly heating a half-cup of brown sugar in a nonstick skillet for 10-12 minutes, stirring constantly with a rubber spatula. The brown sugar will melt into a deep brown liquid, at which point you'll remove the skillet from the heat and add a teaspoon of baking soda. As you stir in the baking soda, it will react with the sugar and begin to foam. Once the baking soda has completely dissolved into the foaming brown sugar, quickly spoon the foam into blobs over a greased baking pan and let cool. The result is a shatteringly crunchy caramelized sugar exterior that cedes to a chewy, nougat-like, crackly interior. You can customize these candies by dipping them into melted chocolate or adorning them with sprinkles or sesame seeds while they cool.