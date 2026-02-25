The Best International Delight Coffee Creamer Is Inspired By A Popular Candy Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing screams easy, at-home indulgence like a little creamer in your coffee. It can completely transform that first sip, transporting you right to your favorite café without the hassle or expense. But with all the different types of creamers that are available now, things can get a little overwhelming at the store. So, we did the hard work for you and tried out a range of flavors from one of the most trusted brands out there: International Delight. And we can tell you that the Almond Joy flavor is the way to go.

Founded in 1987, International Delight was the first ever liquid non-dairy creamer, and it continues to remain a dominant player in the market. The core OG flavors, like French Vanilla or Hazelnut, still proved popular, but when we ranked five International Delight flavored coffee creamers from worst to best, Almond Joy soared to the top of the list.

Inspired by the classic candy bar, International Delight's Almond Joy Coffee Creamer blends together the tastes of coconut, milk chocolate, and toasted almonds. The result is a well balanced, coconut-forward creamer with the perfect amount of toasty nuttiness. The chocolate isn't overwhelming in the slightest — in fact, our tester could barely pick up on it, which was actually appreciated. Any more richness may have thrown this over the edge and taken away from that unique, tropical flavor.