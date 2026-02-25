The Best International Delight Coffee Creamer Is Inspired By A Popular Candy Bar
Nothing screams easy, at-home indulgence like a little creamer in your coffee. It can completely transform that first sip, transporting you right to your favorite café without the hassle or expense. But with all the different types of creamers that are available now, things can get a little overwhelming at the store. So, we did the hard work for you and tried out a range of flavors from one of the most trusted brands out there: International Delight. And we can tell you that the Almond Joy flavor is the way to go.
Founded in 1987, International Delight was the first ever liquid non-dairy creamer, and it continues to remain a dominant player in the market. The core OG flavors, like French Vanilla or Hazelnut, still proved popular, but when we ranked five International Delight flavored coffee creamers from worst to best, Almond Joy soared to the top of the list.
Inspired by the classic candy bar, International Delight's Almond Joy Coffee Creamer blends together the tastes of coconut, milk chocolate, and toasted almonds. The result is a well balanced, coconut-forward creamer with the perfect amount of toasty nuttiness. The chocolate isn't overwhelming in the slightest — in fact, our tester could barely pick up on it, which was actually appreciated. Any more richness may have thrown this over the edge and taken away from that unique, tropical flavor.
Baristas have no chance against this coffee creamer
The Almond Joy flavor was released by International Delight around 2011, but it became increasingly hard to find in 2025. Many fans feared it had been discontinued and pleaded online for it to be brought back. One person wrote on the International Delight website, "The Almond Joy creamer was the absolute best! It tastes like the real thing and it's the only coffee creamer I use ... If it was discontinued, please, please, please bring it back."
International Delight confirmed to a concerned customer on its website, stating that the flavored creamer is still in production. In fact, our tester found it quite easily at her local grocer. There are also other customers who have tracked a bottle down, recently. One fan wrote on the brand's site, "The best coffee non-dairy creamer; I have tried different brands/flavors since the '80s, and name brands/popular coffee baristas are no match." Amazon shoppers have similar opinions, with one reviewer writing, "I've been drinking coffee for over [four] decades — THIS creamer is the best creamer I've ever had! I will (literally) cross state lines to find this creamer when it's out of stock at my local stores."
People love to use the creamer to make other drinks, like a non-dairy caramel macchiato, iced coffee, or coconut hot chocolate. Some people have used it to upgrade pancake and waffle batter, too. A splash of creamer can also amp up other baked goods like banana bread. Though we personally found International Delight's flavored coffee creamers to be on the sweeter side overall, if you're a coconut fan, this is a solid choice.