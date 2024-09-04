Upgrade Your Pancake And Waffle Batters With A Splash Of Creamer

Whether you prefer pancakes or would rather wait for waffles, these classic breakfast carbs are an excellent way to start or end your day — breakfast for dinner, anyone? If you like making your own at home either from scratch or a box mix, tinkering with the batter to get it just right is of the utmost importance. There's no good pancake or waffle that can come from a bland batter, so try dressing up your anytime breakfast with a splash of creamer. With a wide variety of store-bought coffee creamer brands to choose from and all the fun of seasonal creamer flavors, the possibilities to upgrade your waffle and pancake batter are seemingly endless.

Of the myriad creative ways to use coffee creamer that have been offered by Tasting Table, a gentle splash of the liquid will add the perfect hint of flavor as well as a bit of thickness into the mix. Coffee creamer works in pancake or waffle batter, but it is by no means a substitute for milk itself. The oils in coffee creamer mean that the liquid is not a 1:1 comparison to regular milk, so swap out only a portion of the milk in your recipe to maintain an ideal consistency in your pancakes or waffles. Try replacing about 1/4 cup of your regular milk with creamer in your recipe for a balanced ratio that will yield fluffy and satisfying results.