Upgrade Your Pancake And Waffle Batters With A Splash Of Creamer
Whether you prefer pancakes or would rather wait for waffles, these classic breakfast carbs are an excellent way to start or end your day — breakfast for dinner, anyone? If you like making your own at home either from scratch or a box mix, tinkering with the batter to get it just right is of the utmost importance. There's no good pancake or waffle that can come from a bland batter, so try dressing up your anytime breakfast with a splash of creamer. With a wide variety of store-bought coffee creamer brands to choose from and all the fun of seasonal creamer flavors, the possibilities to upgrade your waffle and pancake batter are seemingly endless.
Of the myriad creative ways to use coffee creamer that have been offered by Tasting Table, a gentle splash of the liquid will add the perfect hint of flavor as well as a bit of thickness into the mix. Coffee creamer works in pancake or waffle batter, but it is by no means a substitute for milk itself. The oils in coffee creamer mean that the liquid is not a 1:1 comparison to regular milk, so swap out only a portion of the milk in your recipe to maintain an ideal consistency in your pancakes or waffles. Try replacing about 1/4 cup of your regular milk with creamer in your recipe for a balanced ratio that will yield fluffy and satisfying results.
Picking the right creamer for your pancakes and waffles
Despite the key texture difference in waffle and pancake batters, one thing is for certain: A splash of creamer will do wonders for both. On the pancake side of things, there are so many delightful recipes that could benefit from an extra touch of flavoring and sweetness. For example, adding a splash of Italian sweet creme coffee creamer to a cannoli pancakes recipe will enhance the Italian flavors and amplify the sweetness already present. In a cinnamon bun Christmas pancakes recipe, a dash of cinnamon-flavored coffee creamer is just the thing to give a boost to the overall flavor profile of your breakfast dish. The same goes for waffles.
In a banana and maple walnut waffles recipe, you can add a splash of either a maple, banana, or vanilla-flavored creamer to increase the general flavor and consistency of your batter. Try adding a bit of vanilla or sweet creme coffee creamer to the batter for carrot cake waffles and taste the rich difference. As long as you keep consistency in mind and know that a little bit goes a long way, adding creamer to your pancake and waffle batter will make your food even better.