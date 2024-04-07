Banana And Maple Walnut Waffles Recipe
We might all agree that there's nothing better than waking up to the delicious aroma of breakfast cooking, especially when it's homemade waffles. The breakfast favorite is beloved for their crispy exterior, fluffy interior, and the way they perfectly hold pockets of syrup and toppings. These banana and maple walnut waffles feature walnuts that have been tossed in maple syrup and caramelized in the oven, adding extra sweet depth and texture to classic waffles. We're using the candied walnuts both in the batter and the topping to deliver a satisfying crunch and nutty flavor.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us, "I love using ripe bananas to add natural sweetness to recipes and pairing that with maple syrup offers a tasty balance of sweetness. These waffles only involve a short list of ingredients and are easy enough to make during the week." Of course, they're also special enough to reserve for a slow Saturday morning, when you've got nothing else to do besides sit back and enjoy a delightful brunch.
Gather the ingredients for banana maple walnut waffles
To make this recipe you'll need some basic baking ingredients like whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, eggs, coconut oil, and milk. Then, to make these waffles sweet, spiced, and nutty, pick up some walnuts, maple syrup, cinnamon, and a couple of bananas — one extra-ripe one to go in the batter and one yellow one to slice for topping. "One of the bananas should be brown spotted so it's extra sweet, so best to buy one that is starting to look spotted and a green one a couple of days before you plan to make the recipe," Hahn explains.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Coat the walnuts with syrup
Toss the walnuts and 2 tablespoons of maple syrup in a medium bowl.
Step 3: Bake the walnuts
Spread the walnuts on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.
Step 4: Add ingredients to blender
Add the flour, baking powder, salt, eggs, milk, coconut oil, cinnamon, remaining maple syrup, and mashed banana to a blender and blend until smooth.
Step 5: Combine batter and half of the walnuts
Pour into a bowl and add ½ of the maple walnuts.
Step 6: Pour batter into waffle iron
Heat the waffle iron to medium, then pour ¾ cup of the batter into the center of the iron. (You may need more or less batter depending on the size of your waffle iron.)
Step 7: Close lid and cook
Close the lid and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the waffle is golden brown. Repeat with remaining batter.
Step 8: Add toppings and serve
Top with additional banana slices, remaining maple walnuts, and syrup if desired.
How can I customize these banana walnut waffles?
Should you be working around dietary restrictions, there are some ingredients that can be substituted to meet your needs. If you'd like to convert the recipe to vegan, you can use a plant-based milk instead of dairy milk. "You can use almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, flax milk, or any type of dairy-free milk and this recipe will work fine. I would recommend using a non-sweetened version since we have enough sweetness from the bananas and maple syrup," Hahn shares. For the eggs, you can make a flax or chia egg by adding 1 tablespoon of ground flax seeds or chia seeds to a bowl with 3 tablespoons of water and letting it sit for 5 minutes to form a gel. Since this recipe calls for two eggs, just double that to create two egg substitutes. If you'd like to make the waffles gluten-free, simply substitute with gluten free flour.
For a chocolate addition, fold in a handful of chocolate chips into the waffle batter for a delightful chocolatey twist. Coconut also blends well with the banana maple walnut waffles. Sprinkle shredded coconut into the waffle batter before cooking for a tropical flavor.
What can I serve with these waffles?
The waffles are a complete breakfast on their own, but you can cook up a batch of crispy bacon strips or savory breakfast sausage links for a classic breakfast accompaniment. For plant-based options try some tempeh or tofu bacon. Complete the meal with a cup of freshly brewed coffee or hot tea to enjoy alongside the waffles.
If you are serving the waffles for brunch, you can complement the waffles with a variety of breakfast foods to cater to different tastes. Start with classic breakfast staples like scrambled eggs, customizable omelettes, mini quiches, or frittatas for a convenient and flavorful bite-sized option.
Serve crispy breakfast potatoes or hash browns seasoned with herbs for a comforting and hearty option. To add freshness, prepare a vibrant fruit salad bursting with seasonal fruits, providing a refreshing contrast to the savory dishes. You can also add assorted pastries, yogurt parfaits, and bagels with cream cheese, to provide a wide variety of accompaniments.
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup, divided, plus more for serving
- 1 ½ cups whole wheat flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 ½ cups milk
- ¼ cup melted coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 browned, ripe banana, mashed
- 1 yellow banana
- Prep time: 10 minutes
|Calories per Serving
|516
|Total Fat
|31.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|71.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|52.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.9 g
|Total Sugars
|17.4 g
|Sodium
|320.6 mg
|Protein
|13.3 g