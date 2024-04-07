Banana And Maple Walnut Waffles Recipe

We might all agree that there's nothing better than waking up to the delicious aroma of breakfast cooking, especially when it's homemade waffles. The breakfast favorite is beloved for their crispy exterior, fluffy interior, and the way they perfectly hold pockets of syrup and toppings. These banana and maple walnut waffles feature walnuts that have been tossed in maple syrup and caramelized in the oven, adding extra sweet depth and texture to classic waffles. We're using the candied walnuts both in the batter and the topping to deliver a satisfying crunch and nutty flavor.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us, "I love using ripe bananas to add natural sweetness to recipes and pairing that with maple syrup offers a tasty balance of sweetness. These waffles only involve a short list of ingredients and are easy enough to make during the week." Of course, they're also special enough to reserve for a slow Saturday morning, when you've got nothing else to do besides sit back and enjoy a delightful brunch.