Coconut Milk Is The Ultimate Dairy Alternative For Rich Hot Chocolate
Just because milk isn't in your diet doesn't mean you can't enjoy the simple pleasure of a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Coconut milk provides an equally satisfying alternative, offering a creamy substitute for dairy milk in your next batch of cocoa. The silky smooth drink will leave no craving untouched as you whip up your ideal recipe with sweeteners of your choosing and spices to hit all the right notes when chocolate cravings strike.
Use powdered coconut milk or store-bought liquid varieties to mix up the sweet treat of your liking. Add salt, cinnamon, cocoa powder, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla powder, or nutmeg, or stir in your favorite chocolate substitute to create a warm beverage that caters to even the most stringent of dietary restrictions. It can be helpful to mix dry ingredients first before combining them with your preferred steaming liquid ingredients. Once you have the basic recipe mastered, you can experiment with flavor variations using vanilla, maple, and peppermint extracts to deepen the rich, smooth texture of your drink with spoonfuls of coconut oil.
A comforting cup of dairy-free deliciousness
Look for vanilla-enhanced coconut milk at the store or sweeten plain varieties with honey, maple syrup, agave, or the sugars of your liking. Running low on coconut milk? Experiment with adding almond milk to the mixture to leave no cup half-filled. For an extra boost of coconut flavor, sprinkle toasted desiccated coconut shavings on top of each poured mug for a wintertime treat that will have you dreaming of the tropics.
To turn down the volume of coconut flavor, add an extra splash of your preferred extract (you can make your own) to the mixture simmering on your stovetop. When garnished with a dusting of cocoa or cinnamon, these rich cups of velvety hot chocolate may leave dairy drinkers confused about the recipe you have used to make the milk-free treat. Serve your dairy-free cocoa with a dollop of vegan whipped cream made with canned coconut cream or plop in your vegan version of homemade marshmallows, and sit back to enjoy your creative culinary prowess.