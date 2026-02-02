5 International Delight Coffee Creamers, Ranked

If you're a coffee drinker, then you know how much fun it can be to venture to one of your favorite coffee shops to order a special coffee beverage you can't make at home. Unfortunately, that's an expensive habit to keep up every day, which is why it's nice to have the ingredients you need to make flavorful coffee at home. And if you're not the kind of person who likes black coffee, that generally means having some store-bought coffee creamer on hand (if you're not making your own creamer, that is).

There are so many different coffee creamer brands out there these days, but International Delight was one of the first on the market. I selected five International Delight flavors from the grocery store and taste-tested them before ranking them from worst to best. The criteria I used for this ranking include both flavor and balance, particularly focusing on sweetness and whether the creamer actually tastes like what it's advertised as. Take a closer look, and you might just find a new creamer you want to try for yourself.