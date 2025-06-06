How Much Coffee Americans Drink Every Day (And How We Compare With The Rest Of The World)

You may think you drink a lot of coffee, but take one look at the coffee habits of coffee drinkers around the world, and you might change your mind. Americans love to joke about there being a Starbucks location on every corner and needing coffee before any human interaction — well it turns out that is actually a universal feeling. Every day, over a billion people drink a cup of coffee, and most have at least two, with more than two billion cups being consumed worldwide daily. But how does the U.S. actually stack up against the average coffee drinker around the world? It turns out we do drink more coffee than average, and consume more coffee than any other country in total. And yet even with that volume of lattes and cold brews, on a per person basis the U.S. is nowhere near the top, only coming in at 25th place globally in terms of amount of coffee drunk per person.

According to reporting from the National Coffee Association, around 66% of Americans drink at least one cup of coffee per day. Of people who do drink coffee daily, the average consumption is three cups each day, about 50% more than the worldwide average. In total the United States consumes almost 1.7 million tonnes of coffee each year, which is around 3.5 billion pounds. That's between nine and 10 pounds each year for every person in the country, even including those who don't drink coffee.