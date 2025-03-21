The Hershey's Bar You Can Use As An Ultra-Sweet Chocolate Chip Substitute

Experienced home bakers know that the devil (and the deliciousness) is in the details. Forgetting a teaspoon of baking powder can ruin a loaf of quick bread – and, on the flip side, swapping out just one regular ingredient can totally transform the flavor of your desserts. Ever made brownies using a banana instead of an egg? Then you know what we're talking about. Today, we're exploring another imaginative substitution: Break up a Hershey's bar and use the crumbles as a flavorful chocolate chip substitute. The key word here is "flavorful," and it doesn't just have to taste like milk chocolate.

For craveable, creamy sweetness, nothing gets the job done like a Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Bar. The crunchy chocolate cookie pieces next to the creamy white chocolate give giant interplay to these bite-sized morsels. Cookies 'N' Creme came in second place in Tasting Table's definitive ranking of every Hershey's bar flavor, and crumbled, it can add a fresh, unexpected taste to your tried-and-true baked goods.

This tip could also be a thrifty way to use up old Halloween candy or to save yourself a trip to the grocery store when a last-minute dessert craving hits and (gasp) you're all out of chocolate chips. Plus, incorporating these morsels into your desserts is as easy as it is versatile. You can use them anywhere you might normally use regular chocolate chips.