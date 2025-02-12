The Sweetest 3-Layer Banana Split Bread Recipe

Banana bread is a classic, whether you're trying to use up a bunch of over-ripe bananas or simply in the mood for a sweet treat. While a standard loaf is always a winner, Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone takes it a step further with her version, the sweetest three-layer banana split bread recipe. This multi-layered delight consists of a strawberry, pineapple, and chocolate component, each with a textural element that adds a fun twist. "I love how there are so many flavors in this one bread, but they all go so well together," Morone shares.

If the idea of a multi-layered dessert seems intimidating, Morone reassures, "It's still a relatively simple recipe because you're just making one batter and then splitting it up and adding a few things to each bowl." Nevertheless, it will come out of the oven as a tri-colored bread that is sure to impress. If you're batch-making banana bread for a future occasion, this recipe also freezes well. Morone just recommends letting it cool fully before wrapping it with plastic wrap and placing it in a freezer bag for ultimate protection. We can't guarantee you'll still want to freeze it once this banana split bread comes out of the oven though.