The 2 Ingredients Bobby Flay Uses For A More Luxurious Banana Split

Bobby Flay's favorite dessert may be a twelve-layer coconut cake, but the celebrity chef has a sweet tooth that extends to banana splits. In a video posted on his official Facebook account, Flay highlighted the importance of the dessert's standard nuts and cherries but suggested two better-quality upgrades. Specifically, Flay utilizes chopped Marcona almonds and Amarena cherries — the combination of which takes his banana split to the next level.

This dynamic duo works so well because both Amarena cherries and Marcona almonds put an artisanal twist on the otherwise simple dessert. Marcona almonds, in particular, switch gears from a banana split's chopped or crushed nuts, whether peanuts, pecans, almonds, or another variation. Available on Amazon, Marcona almonds, like these Roasted Sea Salt Marcona Almonds from Yupik, are Spanish in origin and known to be the absolute best kind of almond. As for how that translates to your dessert? They're typically sweeter and softer than your standard grocery store almonds, and therefore up the ante in flavor.

Meanwhile, Amarena cherries are made with high-quality Italian fruits and are brighter, tangier, and more natural than the more common maraschinos. You can also find them on Amazon, like these from Fabbri, so you can easily obtain the necessary ingredients for a Flay-inspired banana split.

Although Flay utilizes the almonds and cherry variations, he doesn't stop with just those toppings. Rather, a few other key ingredients will help transform your banana split into a luxurious dessert.