Here's The Best Peppermint Ice Cream You Can Find On Store Shelves

If you're traveling through the Midwest, you'd be remiss not to visit a Greater's store. The brand only operates its physical retail locations in select states, including Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, per its website. People living far from one of these locations are still able to get a taste of our favorite peppermint ice cream; cartons can be ordered online and shipped nationwide.

Advertisement

You can also find Graeter's cartons at a variety of local grocery stores, such as Wegmans, Kings, The Fresh Market, and a slew of other chains. The peppermint flavor is seasonal, however, so if you want a taste, you'll have to search for it during November and December.

In the off-chance you can't find Graeter's at all, you can alternatively try Tasting Table's other high-ranking peppermint ice cream brands. Van Leeuwen and Brigham ranked second and third for their peppermint recipes. They both have slight differences from Graeter's and each other ... so we guess you'll have to try all three to decide if we got it right.