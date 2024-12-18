10 Store-Bought Peppermint Ice Creams, Ranked

Every family has its own holiday traditions. Maybe yours makes lima bean garlands for the tree or puts out cracked corn for The Christmas Chicken, your religious sect's version of Santa Claus. In my house, mom buys a container of Friendly's Peppermint Stick ice cream for the first family meal after decorating the tree, and serves us each a single scoop under some Hershey's syrup. It's a nice, small way of marking the change from Thanksgiving — and also a clear path for me, formerly a growing boy, to eat a much less reserved mountain of ice cream the next day.

Advertisement

Chasing that high in my Sad Lonely Bachelor Pad, I knew it would take a heaping pile of peppermint to fill the void of family far away — perhaps far more peppermint-osity than any one brand could create on its own. The only way to make this holiday bright was to try all of the peppermint ice cream I could find and see who stood tall when it comes to both texture and balance of flavors. I hope somewhere in this ranking, whether it's my family's go-to or another ice cream brand, that you can find a flavor that just makes you feel like you've indulged in the holidays the right amount and return to that feeling each year that you scoop yourself a serving.

Reader, pull up a chair and grab your golden spoon. We have a lot of peppermint ice cream scoops to rank ... as a family!

Advertisement

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.

