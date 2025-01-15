Amarena Vs Maraschino Cherries: When To Use Each In Cocktails

Is a cocktail even a cocktail until a little red orb of sweetness is plopped in? So many tipples include cherries as part of their basic formulas; the garnish is rivaled perhaps only by citrus. We've been punctuating cocktails with cherries since the 19th century, for the same simple reasons we still do today. They're a pop of flavor that counters or complements a drink's sweetness, they're something fun to chew on with your drink, and they act as a kind of decoration.

Advertisement

The old fashioned is considered one of the first real cocktails, so it set a precedent by including a cherry. What we're learning more now, though, especially in a golden age of craft cocktails, is that there are different kinds of cherries to use, from those soaked in bourbon to those in brandy. But it all starts with maraschino — the most essential cherry — and from there, the other most important variety to know for its flavor and versatility is the Amarena cherry.

Maraschinos themselves represent their own mini-category. There are the fluorescent red ones you see in grocery stores; there's the special, high-end brand of maraschino cherries, Luxardo, favored by more elevated bars, and plenty of other options in between. Amarena is a lesser-known option also from Italy, with a bolder real cherry flavor and more tartness. Let's break down the differences and which cocktails each type works best with, in order to help broaden your garnishing horizons.

Advertisement