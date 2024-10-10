16 Celebrity Chefs And Their Favorite Desserts

Dessert — the word alone conjures up happy memories for most. More than likely, you have a favorite dessert. That one go-to sweet treat that magically makes all of your problems disappear — at least in the moment you're savoring each bite. Maybe it's a chocolate souffle, blueberry pie, or just a bowl of really good ice cream. Whatever your sweet tooth desires, there are countless desserts to sink your teeth into. But have you ever wondered what your favorite chef's dessert might be? We have, and we decided to find out.

The answers were as varied as the chefs themselves. Whether it was a dessert focused on fruit or one filled with chocolate, the list is quite delicious. The one common denominator among all the chefs is the love of a good dessert. But not every chef creates their own dessert, and those who do won't necessarily choose their own concoction as their favorite. We searched through our archives and past interviews and recently reached out to some chefs to discover what decadent dessert makes their mouths water and taste buds light up.