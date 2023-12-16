Banoffee Pie Is The Banana-Toffee Treat That Began In A Famous English Restaurant

England — the source of many famous dishes, including Yorkshire pudding, toad in the hole, and fish and chips — is also the home of banoffee pie. This delightful dessert seamlessly blends the rich flavors of bananas, toffee, and whipped cream. The name 'Banoffee' is a portmanteau of (you guessed it) two key ingredients: bananas and toffee. Beginning with a buttery biscuit base, the crust is followed by a generous layer of toffee from boiled condensed milk, then ripe banana slices, and finally, a luxurious whipped cream top. One of the critical innovations in banoffee pie lies in the toffee layer, as this adds a level of decadent sweetness that perfectly complements the freshness of the bananas and the lightness of the whipped cream. But who is responsible for the creation of this delicious combination?

The story of banoffee pie at The Hungry Monk restaurant dates back to the early 1970s. The restaurant, formerly nestled in the quaint East Sussex village of Jevington, is the unassuming birthplace of a global dessert phenomenon. The credit for this sweet masterpiece goes to the restaurant's owner, Nigel Mackenzie, and his chef, Ian Dowding, who boiled a can of sweetened condensed milk until it transformed into a velvety toffee. The pair stumbled upon this technique, forever changing the landscape of dessert creation. As many a home baker might have experienced, the toffee, made by boiling sugar, butter, and cream, was inherently temperamental, sometimes refusing to set and hardening like concrete.