Torta Caprese Vs Torta 900: The Difference Between Italian Cakes

You want to experience a taste of la dolce vita (the sweet life), but you aren't sure where to begin. We're here to tell you about two distinct Italian chocolate cakes: the torta caprese and the Torta 900. It may be tough to decide between a chewy, moist base of crumbly cake and the second option, which offers decadent chocolate frosting-like cream between two cake layers. To make matters more tempting, regional variations have chefs putting unique twists and touches to their dessert recipes, offering a dizzying array of decadent treats to enjoy alongside coffee or that carefully selected after-dinner glass of booze.

Whether you find yourself gallivanting through the Italian countryside or end up visiting an Italian restaurant that offers a generous dessert list, it's time to get informed so you know what you're looking for. The secretive recipe for the spongy Torta 900 makes it difficult to track down versions of this dessert outside of Turin, Italy, but a torta caprese offers a more easily replicated treat. You can even enjoy a chocolate flourless cake tonight in your own home if you please.