The Origin Of Sticky Toffee Pudding Is More Dramatic Than You Think

Food historians attempting to trace the origins of sticky toffee pudding have their work cut out for them. The dessert so often associated with Great Britain may not be British at all. And despite assumptions to the contrary, it probably wasn't on Victorian Christmas menus. To be fair, 18th-century holiday feasts in Britain probably featured a cake-like pudding, but it was more likely the aptly named Christmas pudding. Similar but different, the precursor to sticky toffee pudding is a spiced molasses steamed confection made with suet and soaked in brandy.

According to BBC, British author Tess Baxter set the timeline straight in 2012. In her book "The Lake District and Cumbria in Recipes and Photographs," Baxter asserts, "Sticky toffee pudding is such a favorite today that it seems that it must always have been around. However, it is a relatively recent addition to the local recipe book." Baxter claims Sharrow Bay Hotel in the Cumbria region of Great Britain introduced the confection in the 1970s.

This is where it gets, well, sticky. While it's true that Cumbria is known for mouth-watering confections like Cumberland rum nicky (lattice-topped crystallized ginger and fruit tart) and Borrowdale tea bread (fruit-studded cake soaked in tea), the region's connection to sticky toffee pudding is a bit more tenuous. As Sarah Holliday, co-owner of the Cartmel Village Shop, a longtime Cumbrian purveyor of sticky toffee pudding, told BBC, "We've championed it, embraced it and pushed it forward more than anyone else. But we did not invent it."