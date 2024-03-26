How To Use Banana In Place Of Egg Whites In A Recipe

Nothing is more frustrating than unexpectedly running out of egg whites right when you need them for a recipe. While this problem is devastating, it is not uncommon, which is why there are so many egg substitutes that people have come up with to save recipes when you are in a pinch. One of the best egg substitutes out there is bananas, which are convenient to keep on hand and also quite effective. That being said, bananas are different from egg whites, so if you are unfamiliar with making the swap, read on to learn the ideal methods to do so and the ratio you should use.

The main purpose of egg whites in many recipes, especially when making baked goods, is to act as a binding agent; that is to say, their job is to hold everything else together. Bananas are a fruit with a lot of moisture, but also with a thick, starchy consistency rather than a watery one, making them a good replacement for eggs taking on this role. The key here is to mash the bananas into a sticky pulp that will allow them to behave similarly to egg whites. One average-sized banana can replace roughly two large eggs, meaning this swap can easily be scaled to suit any recipe by substituting a 2:1 ratio of egg white to banana.