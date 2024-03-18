Upgrade Chocolate Chip Cookies With The Help Of Bananas

A Shakespearean sonnet could be written about chocolate chip cookies. This sweet cookie dough filled with chunks of chocolate has bakers of all levels singing, "put our baking to the test," whenever they make them. That's because in the kingdom of baked goods, chocolate chip cookies are the king of cookies. These babies consistently rank among the most popular to make and consume. However, if you are looking for a way to elevate and differentiate your recipe, then you may want to consider adding bananas to your dough.

While a seemingly unconventional ingredient to add to chocolate chip cookies, bananas and chocolate are a common pairing that just works. When you add this sweet and creamy fruit element to baked goods that contain chocolate, it transforms. However, if you are going to add bananas to your chocolate chip cookies (such as Tasting Table's banana cookie recipe) you'll want to make certain they are good and ripe. The texture and sugar concentration of a banana that isn't speckled with black spots and overripe simply doesn't work well in baked goods.