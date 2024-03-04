Gooey S'mores Scones Recipe

If you're making a batch for yourself, chances are you'll have a few leftover scones. "Here's a tip," Barrett says and instructs, "In order to keep those crunchy bottoms, cool your scones on a wire rack immediately after you remove them from the oven. Let them cool completely. If you put them in a baggie or container while they are warm, they will soften." The crunchy golden exterior is part of the appeal of these treats, so you'll want to do your best to keep it intact.

Once they're cool Barrett says, "Wrap or store them in a container and keep them for a few days at room temp or in the refrigerator." Although she remarks, "They will be best eaten the day they are made," you can still reheat them in the oven to obtain that toasted effect. "If you want, you can store the pre-baked scones in an airtight freezer zip bag and bake them when you want a scone. This is probably your best option if you don't want all of them right away," Barrett recommends.