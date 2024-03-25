Strawberry Vanilla Bread Recipe

If you're all out of fresh strawberries or can't find any that look worthy of your baking recipe, you can always use frozen berries, which are typically frozen at peak ripeness and, once baked, should taste just as good as the fresh ones. One word of advice for this strawberry vanilla bread in particular: "I wouldn't thaw the berries first, or they might cause the color to bleed or add too much moisture to the batter," Morone says.

Besides swapping frozen strawberries for fresh ones, you can make a few other changes to this recipe based on ingredient availability or your preferences. Morone uses Greek yogurt in this recipe "because it is similar to sour cream or buttermilk in that it adds a tang to the flavor and also keeps baked goods moist." If you prefer regular vanilla yogurt, you can use that instead.

Vegetable oil is the main fat source in this recipe, infusing the bread with a light and moist consistency. If you were to use only melted butter instead, Morone explains, "because butter contains water and oil is all fat, the texture of the bread might end up being drier than if you just used vegetable oil." If you want to include butter for its unmistakable flavor, she recommends using half oil and half butter for optimal results.