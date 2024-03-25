Recipes Baking

Strawberry Vanilla Bread Recipe

strawberry vanilla cake sliced Jessica Morone/Tasting Table
By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff/

Whether it's peak strawberry season or you're pining for summer, the right strawberry dessert recipes can instantly sweeten up your life. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone hits the spot with this strawberry vanilla bread that's bursting with juicy fruit and a sweet aroma in every bite. Quick breads tend to yield great results with low effort, and this recipe is no exception: "With very little preparation, you get a delicious bread that's perfect for the upcoming berry season," Morone shares. 

While strawberries go well with plenty of ingredients (chocolate-covered strawberries, strawberry-banana smoothies, the list goes on...), Morone remarks that the pairing in this particular recipe brings a few key elements into equilibrium. "Strawberry and vanilla together are also a perfect flavor combination because the tartness of the strawberry balances with the sweetness of the vanilla," she explains. That's not to say you can't add chocolate after the fact, though! Morone recommends spreading chocolate or chocolate hazelnut butter over a slice of strawberry vanilla bread to give the treat an extra oomph. 

Gather the ingredients for strawberry vanilla bread

strawberry vanilla cake ingredients Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

For this strawberry vanilla bread, you'll need all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, a large egg, granulated sugar, vanilla Greek yogurt, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract to make the base of the bread. Next, grab fresh strawberries to fold into the batter, as well as confectioners' sugar and milk for the icing on top.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven display setting at 350 F Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Grease a loaf pan

greased loaf pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Grease an 8x4-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray and set aside.

Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients for the batter

flour ingredients in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a large bowl, whisk together 2 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until combined. Set aside.

Step 4: Whisk the wet ingredients

wet batter ingredients in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg, granulated sugar, Greek yogurt, vegetable oil, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract until smooth.

Step 5: Combine the wet and dry ingredients

bread batter in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the wet ingredients into the bowl of dry ingredients and mix until just combined.

Step 6: Toss the strawberries with flour

chopped strawberries coated with flour in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a separate small bowl, combine the chopped strawberries with 1 tablespoon flour until coated.

Step 7: Add the berries to the batter

strawberries in bread batter Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Gently fold the strawberry mixture into the batter.

Step 8: Transfer the batter to the pan

strawberry bread batter in pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add batter into the prepared loaf pan.

Step 9: Bake the bread

foil covered pan in oven Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake for 60-70 minutes, loosely covering the bread about halfway though, until the bread is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Step 10: Cool the bread

baked strawberry bread in pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Remove bread from the oven and let cool completely.

Step 11: Make the icing

whisking icing in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl, whisk together the confectioners' sugar, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, and milk until you reach a drizzling consistency.

Step 12: Ice the bread

drizzling icing on strawberry bread Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Drizzle icing over the cooled bread.

Step 13: Enjoy

sliced strawberry bread on board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Slice and serve.

Can you use frozen strawberries instead of fresh in baked desserts?

strawberry bread loaf with icing on wood board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

If you're all out of fresh strawberries or can't find any that look worthy of your baking recipe, you can always use frozen berries, which are typically frozen at peak ripeness and, once baked, should taste just as good as the fresh ones. One word of advice for this strawberry vanilla bread in particular: "I wouldn't thaw the berries first, or they might cause the color to bleed or add too much moisture to the batter," Morone says.

Besides swapping frozen strawberries for fresh ones, you can make a few other changes to this recipe based on ingredient availability or your preferences. Morone uses Greek yogurt in this recipe "because it is similar to sour cream or buttermilk in that it adds a tang to the flavor and also keeps baked goods moist." If you prefer regular vanilla yogurt, you can use that instead.

Vegetable oil is the main fat source in this recipe, infusing the bread with a light and moist consistency. If you were to use only melted butter instead, Morone explains, "because butter contains water and oil is all fat, the texture of the bread might end up being drier than if you just used vegetable oil." If you want to include butter for its unmistakable flavor, she recommends using half oil and half butter for optimal results. 

Can I use a loaf cake recipe to make muffins?

nutella covered strawberry loaf slice Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Quick bread is a great recipe to make if you're hosting or want to bring a baked good to an event — just pour the batter into a single pan and slice it into as many pieces as desired. However, if you prefer individually portioned treats, you can easily transform this recipe, along with those for most other quick breads, to make muffins. You'll need to make a few changes to the baking process due to the different format and size of the baked goods, but the batter remains the same. 

Morone recommends increasing the oven temperature to 375 F and baking the muffins for a fraction of the time — about 25-30 minutes. You'll want to check them earlier though, since muffins can burn more quickly than an entire loaf cake would. Check the tops for a golden color, and poke a toothpick into the center to see if the batter is cooked through.

Strawberry Vanilla Bread Recipe
No Ratings
This low-effort loaf cake yields sweet and moist results with minimal prep work. With fresh strawberries folded into every bite, it's perfect for berry season.
Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
1
hour
Servings
8
servings
sliced strawberry vanilla bread
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 cups + 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
  • 1 ½ cups chopped fresh strawberries
  • ½ cup confectioners' sugar, sifted
  • 1-2 tablespoons milk
Directions
  1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
  2. Grease an 8x4-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together 2 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until combined. Set aside.
  4. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg, granulated sugar, Greek yogurt, vegetable oil, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract until smooth.
  5. Add the wet ingredients into the bowl of dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
  6. In a separate small bowl, combine the chopped strawberries with 1 tablespoon flour until coated.
  7. Gently fold the strawberry mixture into the batter.
  8. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.
  9. Bake for 60-70 minutes, loosely covering the bread about halfway though, until the bread is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  10. Remove bread from the oven and let cool completely.
  11. In a small bowl, whisk together the confectioners' sugar, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, and milk until you reach a drizzling consistency.
  12. Drizzle icing over the cooled bread.
  13. Slice and serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 416
Total Fat 17.0 g
Saturated Fat 2.4 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 28.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 59.6 g
Dietary Fiber 1.4 g
Total Sugars 34.0 g
Sodium 258.5 mg
Protein 7.0 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
