18 Peanut Butter Candies, Ranked

Unless you have a peanut allergy, there's a decent chance you're part of the crowd that delights in any chocolate and peanut butter combination under the sun. Perhaps you prefer to go the gourmet route to get your fix by making some homemade buckeyes, or maybe you have a secret stash of Reese's cups in the back corner of your pantry (where nobody else in the family can get their hands on them). Whatever your peanut butter candy preference, options featuring the savory-sweet item abound, and — surprise, surprise — not all are created equal.

Actually? That revelation was a bit surprising to me. I wasn't super well-versed in peanut butter candies before working on this piece, but I figured they'd all be somewhat similar. While I was woefully wrong about that, it ended up making my task a bit easier. After all, it wasn't hard to rank the following peanut butter candies from worst to best, even if the sugar rush I got from tasting all of them didn't feel justified. The chasm between my top and bottom choices is achingly large, in fact.

Regardless, peanut butter candy fans will no longer need to go on the hunt for the best one. I've ranked the following primarily based on how pure and potent its peanut butter flavor is, and how any other elements of the candy enhance or detract from it. Without further ado, here's my definitive ranking of a whopping 18 different peanut butter candies.